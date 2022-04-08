Omicron, the variant Xj isolated in Reggio Calabria: it is the first time in Italy

It was isolated for the first time in Italy, a Reggio Calabriaa new variant of Omicron, called Xj and “equivalent to Xe“. The Xj would be one recombination from the sub-variants by Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 and so far it was known only for a limited number of cases registered at the end of last March in Finland.

Validated byHigher Institute of Health (Iss), Xj was isolated from the laboratory of the provincial health authority of Reggio Calabria, directed by Maria Teresa Fiorillo, in two cases of coronavirus positive subjects. The results were sent to the ISS, which validated them. From what has been learned, “the isolated sequence in the two detected cases of Xj, equivalent of Xe, does not follow a virus mutation but, more precisely, a fusion of genetic components of Omicron“And has not been deposited in international databases. In particular, a greater contagiousness was also found for Xj. In addition to those referring to Finland, two other cases, similarly to what happened in Reggio Calabria, were also found in Thailand at the same time.