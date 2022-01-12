Omicron, the wave of positives and the rollercoaster effect in Germany and Eastern countries

If we look at the curves of the contagions from the Germany, ofAustria, of the Balkans, from Bulgaria And Romania you can see, marked and almost impressive, the effect “rollercoaster“: there had been an unstoppable climb in late summer and early autumn which clearly showed thewave of positive cases which had started from Russia, had reached (but the list would be longer) Bulgaria And Romania, had overwhelmed countries like Serbia of the tennis player “No vax” Djokovic, the Croatia and the Slovenia (also touching the Friuli Venezia Giulia) to then move to Germany, Austria, Holland and only at the end of this race also to France, Spain and Italy.

Omicron and Covid, Bassetti: «Out of the pandemic in the spring. No quarantine with booster “

Covid protocol for sport, team stop with 35% positive: isolation and test for 5 days for high-risk contacts

The hospitalizations

Some countries had reached unprecedented numbers, unfortunately also in terms of hospitalizations, for example Slovenia had 4,000 positive cases in one day, many for a nation that has two million inhabitants. Then, while the virus continued to run to the west (Portugal, Spain, France and Italy), the descent began towards the east: Holland, Germany, Austria, up to the Balkans, Poland, Romania and Russia. Just two weeks ago Slovenia, to stick to that example, had dropped to just 600-700 cases per day. In summary: the wave seemed to be over.

The ascent

Suddenly, however, began the ascent, even more overwhelming, which is moving from West to East, even if it has not yet reached Russia. Germany has returned to very high numbers, Slovenia has hit the all-time record (7,420), Djokovic’s Serbia is at 13,693, Croatia has almost reached 10,000. The same trend is underway further east, with Romania and Bulgaria rapidly recovering.

Explanation

What is happening? The most plausible explanation is that while Spain, Italy and France faced the two fires at the same time – Delta and Omicron – in the East the Delta fire first went out, but now Omicron’s one is coming from the West, causing a surge. similar to that seen, for example, in South Africa. Complicating the situation in the East is low vaccination coverage but also Omicron’s ability to reinfect those who have already had Delta.