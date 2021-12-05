Health

"Omicron, there's a piece of the cold virus ….

«After a little over a week since she became famous all over the world, thanks to
Massachusetts researchers know more about the omicron variant. The new variant that has perhaps unfairly terrorized the world has acquired a “piece” of the common cold virus. This explains why it would give milder clinical pictures, compared to the Delta, very similar to a cold ». Matthew writes on his Facebook page
Bassetti, director of the San Martino Infectious Diseases Clinic in Genoa. «Omicron thanks to this addition of genetic material of the cold virus is more” human “and less animal than the initial SarsCoV2. For this reason it escapes more easily to our immune system which does not recognize it as totally foreign – he adds -. This is a very interesting research which, if confirmed, would demonstrate for the first time that the Covid virus is spontaneously weakening, losing its initial strength to cause serious illness. At this point it is almost to be hoped that Omicron will supplant the Delta and the other previous variants. It will also perhaps be more contagious, but if it looks so much like a cold… ».

