Omicron, this is how much it resists on leather and plastic

On the Omicron variant by now we know most of the things: what are the 8 symptoms that identify it, why it stops more in the throat than it affects the lungs and why it gives milder symptoms than the other variants. What we don’t know for sure, however, is how long the virus “lives” on surfaces (especially plastics) and on our skin.

“The highest environmental stability”

Researchers at Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine have found that Omicron survives much longer on the plastic and on the skin compared to previous variants of Covid-19. Specifically, it was observed that the virus can remain active for up to 21 hours on the skin and for 8 days on plastic, practically three times the time compared to the Wuhan virus. From here, important answers can come about the speed of diffusion of this variant which is unprecedented in history. “ The study showed that Omicron has the highest environmental stability among the variants, which suggests that this feature may be one of the factors that allowed the Omicron variant to replace the Delta variant and to spread very rapidly. “ , the researchers say.

Up to 193 hours of “endurance”

The research has just been published on BioRxiv pending peer review by the scientific community. As mentioned, compared to all the other Covid variants, Omicron has a much higher endurance capacity reaching 8 days, about 193.5 hours: Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta survived on polystyreme (plastic) 56 hours, 191 respectively , 3 hours, 156.6 hours, 59.3 hours and 114.0 hours. But that’s not all: the thing that causes concern is the resistance time even on human skin, up to about 21 hours, considerably more than in the first Wuhan strain (8.6 hours), in Gamma (11 hours) and Delta (16.8). The Alfa (19.6 hours) and Beta (19.1 hours) variants are also approaching, but still remaining active for a shorter time.

Although the Omicron variant would also have shown a greater resistance to disinfectants, it is still similar to that of the other variants: this is why the usual hygiene rules of hand washing with soap and the use of disinfectants on the market inactivate the virus in 15 seconds.

