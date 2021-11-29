Business

Omicron, token of the same name as the new Covid variant, surges by 900% in two days

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman27 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read

The value of Omicron (OMIC), a little known cryptocurrency, spiked when a new variant of COVID-19 was christened with the same name.

Omicron’s OMIC token hit an all-time high of $ 689 a few hours ago during the Asian trading session on Monday morning. The asset has grown 945% since Saturday, when the price was just $ 65.

OMIC / USD, the last seven days. Source: Coingecko.com
OMIC / USD, the last seven days. Source: Coingecko.com

The token shares its name with a new variant of Covid-19 – the B.1.1.529 strain – discovered last week in South Africa and named after the Greek letter by the World Health Organization.

Mr. Whale, critic of cryptocurrencies, commented that the massive increase in the price of such an asset shows that we are in a huge bubble:

“A crypto token named after the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ has grown 650% in the past three days. It is currently worth over $ 400 million.

If that’s not a sign that we’re in a giant bubble, I don’t know what it might be. “

Omicron is a decentralized protocol for reserve currencies based on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s L2 network. Its native OMIC token is supported by several other cryptocurrencies, including the USDC stablecoin and liquidity provider tokens.

OMIC can only be purchased on the decentralized SushiSwap exchange, where the OMIC / USDC pair has seen a volume of $ 454,000 in the past 24 hours.

The project of bond-based yield farming was born in early November, following a fork from the DeFi OlympusDAO protocol. In other words there is no connection with the new variant of the virus, apart from the name.

At the end of last week, equity markets tumbled as news of a new variant of COVID began to spread: the subsequent sell-off wiped out all November gains from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Despite the fear of the last few days, it seems that things are slowly returning to normal: the cryptocurrency market cap has grown by about 5% compared to yesterday, thus returning to 2.7 trillion dollars.

Source link

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman27 mins ago
0 17 2 minutes read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Bonus bicycles and electric scooters, how to access the tax credit: up to 750 euros

3 weeks ago

Lancia Ypsilon UnYca, limited edition and online only – Trials and News

2 weeks ago

Furniture bonuses: from 2022 the spending ceiling drops

2 weeks ago

100 euro TV scrapping bonus without Isee roof: here’s how it works and how to request it. Activate reseller platform

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button