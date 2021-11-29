Omicron, token of the same name as the new Covid variant, surges by 900% in two days

The value of Omicron (OMIC), a little known cryptocurrency, spiked when a new variant of COVID-19 was christened with the same name.

Omicron’s OMIC token hit an all-time high of $ 689 a few hours ago during the Asian trading session on Monday morning. The asset has grown 945% since Saturday, when the price was just $ 65.

OMIC / USD, the last seven days. Source: Coingecko.com

The token shares its name with a new variant of Covid-19 – the B.1.1.529 strain – discovered last week in South Africa and named after the Greek letter by the World Health Organization.

Mr. Whale, critic of cryptocurrencies, commented that the massive increase in the price of such an asset shows that we are in a huge bubble:

“A crypto token named after the new Covid-19 variant ‘Omicron’ has grown 650% in the past three days. It is currently worth over $ 400 million. If that’s not a sign that we’re in a giant bubble, I don’t know what it might be. “

A crypto token named after the new COVID-19 variant ‘Omicron’ is up over 650% within the 3 days, and is now worth over $ 400 million. If this isn’t a sign we’re in a giant bubble, I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/7ESD1v9wgF – Mr. Whale (@CryptoWhale) November 28, 2021

Omicron is a decentralized protocol for reserve currencies based on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s L2 network. Its native OMIC token is supported by several other cryptocurrencies, including the USDC stablecoin and liquidity provider tokens.

OMIC can only be purchased on the decentralized SushiSwap exchange, where the OMIC / USDC pair has seen a volume of $ 454,000 in the past 24 hours.

The project of bond-based yield farming was born in early November, following a fork from the DeFi OlympusDAO protocol. In other words there is no connection with the new variant of the virus, apart from the name.

At the end of last week, equity markets tumbled as news of a new variant of COVID began to spread: the subsequent sell-off wiped out all November gains from the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite.

Despite the fear of the last few days, it seems that things are slowly returning to normal: the cryptocurrency market cap has grown by about 5% compared to yesterday, thus returning to 2.7 trillion dollars.