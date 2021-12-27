Omicron travels at high altitudes, thousands of flights canceled in the holidays – that’s what’s happening

The Covid travel at high altitudes. Among those infected with the variant Omicron there are numerous pilots, flight attendants but also ground personnel, as well airline companies World Cups were forced to cancel over 8,000 flights on the Christmas weekend. And in addition to cancellations, there were thousands of delays due to the difficulties faced by companies in finding staff to train crews. Result: displacements in the chaos and passengers forced to long bivouacs in the airports, waiting for a new boarding. A systemic crisis that, experts warn, could continue until New Year’s.

The Omicron variant is particularly affecting Europe: over 3 million infections in the last week, about 57% of those detected worldwide. In France on Christmas day 100,000 cases were exceeded for the first time in twenty-four hours, in the US there is concern about the growth of hospitalizations among children even if the lower lethality of the variant is not putting hospitals in crisis. .

An extraordinary government meeting in London today for the launch of new emergency measures. In this pandemic scenario, the repercussions on air travel have become an emergency. At the moment, the connections skipped today, Monday 27 December, are more than 2,000, as reported by the specialized site Flightaware. Particularly affected are the United States, where almost a quarter of flights will remain on the ground, and China, with China Eastern and Air China the most involved companies. The inconveniences are destined to continue throughout this week, with at least 760 cancellations already scheduled for tomorrow, December 28th.

Hundreds more flights canceled over COVID-driven staffing issues https://t.co/e5WDXYsZCZ pic.twitter.com/K7r54NBmOg – New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2021

Hong Kong has decided to stop all flights of South Korean Korean Air for two weeks, after cases of positive coronavirus among arrivals. The numbers say that most of the canceled flights today are of Chinese airlines, mainly affected the airports of Beijing and Shanghai with a total of about 300 canceled connections. The airport of Xìan, the Chinese city of 13 million inhabitants, where a lockdown was imposed last week to contain the infections, also plays its part.

US airlines with missed take-offs include United (169 fewer flights), Delta (127) and JetBlue (66). And in the UK, British Airways made 42 cancellations today, according to Flightaware. At Heathrow alone, 47 connections canceled. “The national peak of Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our crews and on the people who manage our operations – reports United Airlines – As a result we have had to cancel some flights and we are alerting affected customers”. Delta reports that it was forced into this drastic measure after “exhausting all options and resources, including redirecting and replacing aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights.” To address the staff shortage, countries including Spain and the UK have reduced the length of quarantines, allowing people to return to work earlier.

DISMISSALS AND CUTS

Yet the data provided by the carriers reveal that it is not only the pandemic that leaves passengers on the ground: in the three days since Christmas Eve in Boxing Day, only one flight out of ten was skipped due to the spread of the infection among the crews. The other nine did not take off for technical reasons, errors in traffic planning and a lack of staff after the layoffs in recent months. In short, the criticality would be above all structural.

Ryanair has announced that between 10 and 31 January 2022 it will cut hundreds of flights in Italy: the sudden drop in departures has led the low cost company to reduce operations scheduled for next month by 33%. The latest travel restrictions around the world resulted in a decline in Ryanair’s December traffic from the predicted 10-11 million to a lower range of between 9-9.5 million. The cancellations and reductions in frequencies would affect a third of flights in Europe, a cut in frequencies on domestic routes and cancellation of almost all foreign ones.

FIUMICINO

For now, however, there are no repercussions in the Italian airports. At Fiumicino, air traffic is regular, in the Leonardo da Vinci area dedicated to antigen tests, passengers are cooperative and everything is going smoothly. The operators give priority to those who leave on the same day, subsequently swabbing the other travelers. Whoever has the ticket in hand approves the health regulations, “because in this way we are all calmer”, is the unanimous comment. Available to passengers, through the presence of distributors in the airport, the FFP2 masks for those without them and essential to get on board. In the field, also a task force of Aeroporti di Roma.