Omicron: up to 91% lower lethality than Delta – Medicine

The Omicron variant carries a lower risk of hospitalization, the need for intensive care and death than the Delta variant. Further confirmation comes from a study coordinated by researchers from the University of California at Berkeley and published in pre-print on medRxiv.

The research differs from many studies carried out to date on the aggressiveness of the Omicron variant which had compared the trend of the infection with the new variant with what happened in the previous hated ones. In this case, the study compared two groups of American patients who fell ill in December with Omicron or Delta, after discriminating between variants using a technique called dropout of the S gene.

Overall, the data of 52,297 people infected with the Omicron variant and 16,982 with Delta were analyzed. 235 patients with the Omicron variant (0.5%) and 222 (1.3%) with the Delta variant were admitted. 7 patients who had contracted Omicron versus 23 infected with Delta required intensive care; no one with Omicron needed mechanical ventilation against 11 sick with Delta; 1 death was recorded in Omicron patients and 14 in Delta patients. Finally, the length of hospitalization was 3.4 days shorter with Omicron.

Based on these data, the researchers concluded that “Omicron variant infections were associated with 52%, 53%, 74% and 91% reductions in the risk of any subsequent hospitalization, hospitalization with symptomatic disease, ICU admission and death, compared to Delta variant infections “. Not least, “the reductions in disease severity associated with Omicron variant infections were evident in both vaccinated and unvaccinated patients and among those with or without a prior documented SARS-CoV-2 infection.”