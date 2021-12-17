Omicron Usa variant, dominant in the coming weeks

The Omicron variant in the US will become dominant in the next weeks. This is the prediction of the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to director Rochelle Walensky, explaining that Coronavirus variant Omicron is “increasing rapidly” and is expected to “become the dominant strain in the US in the coming weeks.”

At a meeting at the White House Walensky added that ” we have the tools to protect ourselves from Covid-19. We have the vaccines. We have boosters “, but” masks in closed public environments, physical distancing, frequent hand washing, improved ventilation and tests to slow transmission are also “vital.

The US travels at an average of 121,707 cases and 1,286 deaths per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, a 3% increase in the past week, to levels not reached since September. The infections are increasing in particular in the northeast, in the midwest and in the south. In 13 states, cases increased by more than 10%. Texas, Connecticut, and Hawaii all boomed with a 50% increase in week-to-week growth.

At the hospital, 68,847 patients are currently hospitalized, a figure 40% higher than a month ago. The intensive care units are 80% busy and one in 5 patients is a covid patient.