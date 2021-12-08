Omicron, vaccines are not responsible for Coronavirus variants

CREMONA – The new one Omicron variant of the Coronavirus, identified for the first time in South Africa, is also generating alarm in Europe. It has already earned the title of voc (“variant of concern” or “disturbing variant”) not so much for its lethality as for its many mutations, never seen before in the already observed vocs. But this is just one of the many variants that this virus is developing, as any highly circulating virus does. It is normal to wonder what is responsible for the emergence of these mutated viruses e many blame vaccines. This belief, in addition to being unmotivated, is incorrect. Here because.

WHAT THE VARIATIONS ARE AND HOW THEY ARE BORN

A variant of a virus is its own alternative form generated by changes in its genome, that is the set of codes that describe its operation. The virus replicates inside the cells that are infected and every time it reproduces it must rewrite its entire genetic code. This operation, when it is repeated, can run into errors in writing some code strings which result from mutations of the final product. The extent of these errors is varied: in some cases they can be so important that they do not even allow the virus to be born, in others they are so insignificant as to hardly change the pathogen and its functioning. But some of these errors can cause the virus to acquire new characteristics – almost superpowers – such as greater contagiousness or greater resistance to immune reactions.

WHEN THERE WERE NO VACCINES

A proof in favor of the “innocence” of vaccination campaigns on the birth of new variants lies precisely in the period in which the previous vocs began to spread. The Alfa variant began to take hold in England in September 2020, as well as Beta and Gamma spread to South Africa and Brazil between October and December 2020. The same goes for the infamous Delta variant, or Indian variant, which was initiated. to speak in October of the same year. What do these periods have in common? The absence of an active vaccination campaign in the areas where the variants have developed, not to mention the very high rate of contagiousness that was present in those countries during the end of last year.

THE VARIATIONS THAT PUT THE VACCINE

Another accusation frequently leveled against vaccines is that they do not protect against variants. This is because the current vaccines are designed on a different strain of the Coronavirus, namely the one that originally emerged in Wuhan and the variant that immediately spread to Europe at the beginning of the first wave. Some research suggests that the development of variants that pierce the immune response induced by vaccines occurs in the presence of prolonged viral replication in settings of partial immunity. This means that these variants would have developed in people in whom the infection has been contained for a long time but not totally eradicated by non-resolving treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies or immune plasma. Partial immunity is very similar to immunity naturally developed by healing and would appear to favor the selection of dangerous variants. But this is not the case with Covid vaccines, that they are constantly trying to drastically reduce the collateral routes the virus could take to evade the immune response, due to the wide coverage they provide.

STOPPING THE TRANSMISSION IS THE BEST SOLUTION

For now, there are no certainties on the Omicron variant. According to the observations of the cases especially in South Africa, it appears that the spread of the virus is faster, that is less time passes between contagion and infectivity than the Delta variant. However, in all cases for which information on this variant is available, patients were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. However, caution is always highly recommended. Reducing viral transmission will also reduce the proliferation of dangerous variants.