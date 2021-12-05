Omicron variant, 183 positive cases detected in Denmark. “Disturbing spread”

The number of variant cases Omicron register in Denmark it has risen to 183. Local health authorities report this, speaking of a “disturbing” spread of the mutation of the Sars Cov 2 virus detected for the first time in South Africa. Until Friday, the confirmed Omicron infections in the country were 18, with another 42 suspected cases. Denmark, which has an immunization rate of over 76%, is among the most swab-sequencing countries in the world.

Meanwhile, the mutation was also detected in Romania where the first two cases were confirmed. As reported by the ministry of health, quoted by the media, it is a 48-year-old woman from Brasov and a 59-year-old man from Vasluj, returned from South Africa on 30 November last. Both are asymptomatic and are in isolation at home. Investigations are underway into a possible third Omicron case. In the last few days in Romania the contagion curve has dropped, and the toll of the last 24 hours has been 1,490 new cases and 131 deaths.

A corporate party in Oslo has caused an outbreak with at least 13 cases in Norway. In all, the cases of positivity registered after the event were almost 100, up to 120 according to other reconstructions. Two partygoers would recently be in South Africa. Since Friday, stricter rules have been in place for entry into Norway. To travelers a test is required on arrival, regardless of their vaccination status. Border commuters, airline employees and truck drivers are exempted from the test. Omicron was also taken over Iceland, Liechtenstein, Portugal, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Great Britain. All cases for which indications on the intensity of symptoms are available are asymptomatic or mild, confirms the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). So far, no deaths have been recorded among the Omicron variant positives, although, the Stockholm-based agency warns, the number of cases is too low to understand if the spectrum of symptoms caused by the variant differs from that of previous versions of Sars-CoV-2 or not.