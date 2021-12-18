Omicron variant: 5.4 higher reinfection risk than Delta. Great Britain: 93 thousand infections

London – No signs of stopping there new surge in Covid cases that’s hitting the United Kingdom. In recent days in the country the threshold of 78 thousand infections in 24 hours, never touched before since the beginning of pandemic. Today I am 93,045 new coronavirus cases in one day. A figure that sets a new record for the third consecutive day. In 24 hours 111 deaths of patients affected by Covid-19 and 7,611 hospitalized, 875 of which in intensive care. As anticipated by the forecasts of the experts, this increasing trend is destined to undergo further accelerations. To worry the rapid spread of Omicron: daily infections linked to the new variant almost doubled, a 3.201, for a total of 14,909.

Omicron dominant in Scotland

In Scotland the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2 is dominated and was diagnosed in 51.4% of cases. Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that Omicron has “now replaced the Delta “as the dominant strain of Covid circulating in the country. “The tsunami I warned about a week ago is starting to hit us,” he added, urging people not to be “fatalistic” and reminding that there are actions that can be taken to slow the spread of the infection. There are now 522 people in hospital with Covid-19 in Scotland, 10 fewer than yesterday, and another 7 deaths from complications have been reported in the last 24 hours. “Omicron cases have increased exponentially, indeed faster than any other variant experienced previously in the pandemic, ”Sturgeon said, explaining that cases double every 2-3 days.









The study of Imperial College London

According to the latest report of the‘Imperial College London, which examined data from the UK Health Security Agency (UkHsa) and the National Health Service (Nhs), who recorded all cases of SARS-CoV-2 confirmed in England with a molecular test and who had carried out a Covid test between 29 November and 11 December 2021, the Omicron variant “largely eludes immunity obtained with the disease and that with two doses of vaccine “ anti-Covid. Experts estimate “that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant “and therefore” the protection against reinfection by Omicron, offered by an infection in the past, can reach up to 19% “.

Scientists also estimated the effectiveness of Covid vaccines against symptomatic Omicron infection. Well, “the effectiveness is between 0% and 20% after two doses and between 55% and 80% after the booster dose”. This study “provides further evidence of the very substantial extent to which Omicron can circumvent the immunity that having had the disease and having the Covid vaccine can give. This level of immune evasion means that Omicron represents aa serious and imminent threat to public health “, says Neil Ferguson of Imperial College. Research “found no evidence that Omicron” causes infections of “severity less than Delta”, considering the proportion of people tested positive who report symptoms or the proportion of cases requiring hospital care after infection. “However – the authors specify – data on hospitalizations remain very limited at this time”.









The Premier League node

Meanwhile – as reported by the BBC – the twenty companies participating in the Premier League they will reunite Monday to discuss the crisis linked to the pandemic from coronavirus and the Omicron variant. Nine games have already been postponed this week, including five of the ten scheduled for this weekend, and the clubs want to have a chance to discuss the options on the table. Thomas Frank, manager of the newly promoted Brentford, has asked to postpone all scheduled matches until Boxing Day – Boxing Day – to allow for a sort of reset. Some are convinced that the stop should be longer, while others do not believe that this should happen.