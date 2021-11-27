Omicron variant: 61 positives in Holland from South Africa. Cases in the UK and Germany

Amsterdam, November 27, 2021 – Anxiety about the so-called Omicron variant, sequenced in South Africa, throughout Europe. Test on 61 people come in Holland, in Amsterdam, from South Africa tested positive for Covid, while recording two cases ascertained in Great Britain and Germany. Yesterday a case had already been ascertained in Belgium. And today it also adds up the first identified in Italy.

Covid Italy Bulletin of November 27

The Dutch authorities have specified that the swabs will be analyzed to ascertain whether it is the Omicron variant which is of great concern. The infected, who were on board two flights, were quarantined in a hotel near theSchiphol airport. Others 531 passengers instead they are results negatives.

Covid: Omicron variant. “High to very high risk”

Omicron variant: Italy prohibits entry from 7 African countries

Holland has been grappling with in recent weeks a strong wave of Coronavirus, so much so that yesterday it was decided to strengthen partial lockdown already marked to curb the peak of cases of contagion. An early closure of bars, restaurants and shops is expected. From Sunday “all the Netherlands will effectively be closed between 17:00 and 5:00” in the morning, premier Mark Rutte explained during a press conference, as dozens of demonstrators demonstrated in The Hague. Yesterday in the country (which has 17 million inhabitants) more than 21 thousand cases and 59 deaths. The vaccination rate is approximately 75%.









New Covid variant and vaccine efficacy, the first hypotheses of scientists

Two cases of Covid infections with the Omicron variant have been recorded in Germany, in Munich. The confirmation came from the Bavarian Minister of Health, Klaus Holetschek (CSU), who specified that these are two travelers who arrived on November 24 on a flight from South Africa. All people who have arrived on that plane are now encouraged to reduce contact, undergo a PCR test, and contact local health agencies. Precautionary measures are also requested from all people who have returned from South Africa in the last 14 days. In the morning, the councilor of Hesse, Kai Klose had informed on Twitter of a suspected case (and isolated at home) in the Land.

Germany, military planes transfer the sick. France: continues to get worse

Even the authorities of the Czech Republic they reported that a first suspected case of the Omicron variant it was identified in a passenger who arrived from southern Africa. Prime Minister Andrej Babis said it was a woman who had been to Namibia and then returned to the Czech Republic via South Africa and Dubai. Yesterday 27,717 new cases were confirmed in the country, the highest number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic.









In England the former have been confirmed two cases of Coronavirus related to the new Omicron variant. They have been reported in Nottingham and Chelmsford, Essex, and are “connected” and this link has been traced to southern Africa, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said, announcing that the government has expanded to 4 other African countries. stop traveling due to the risk associated with the Omicron variant. These are Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia, in addition to South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today the obligation to wear a mask on public transport and in shops (not restaurants).