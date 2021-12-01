Omicron variant and vaccine, does it protect or not? What do we know

Omicron variant and vaccine, what do we know: does it protect or not? Do you need an ad hoc one? As contagions linked to the variant increase, researchers from numerous countries are working to outline the picture linked to Omicron: symptoms, disease and – of course – vaccine efficacy. The first indications, currently unsupported by figures, come from Israel, a ‘locomotive’ country in the vaccination campaign. Three doses of the covid vaccine appear to protect against Omicron, judging by health minister Nitzan Horowitz.

In Israel, four cases of positivity to the variant have so far been confirmed. “In the next few days we will have accurate information on the effectiveness of the Omicron vaccine, but there is already room for optimism, and there are initial indications that those who have been vaccinated with a still valid vaccine or booster will also be protected. from the variant, “he said.

If the need arises to adapt the anti-Covid vaccines approved in the EU to the Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, the EMA could authorize them within “three to four months, starting from the beginning of the change process” , specifies for her part the executive director of Ema Emer Cooke, in a hearing at the ENVI commission of the European Parliament, in Brussels.

“We are prepared – says Cooke – we know that viruses change and that at some point there will be a mutation that will mean that we have to change the current approach. For this reason, we approved guidelines for companies in February of the year. last: we have not had to use them yet, which is why there are no varied vaccines on the market so far, because in reality the current vaccines have proven to be effective against the variants in circulation in Europe. “

Moderna and Pfizer

Existing Covid vaccines could be much less effective against the Omicron variant of the virus. This is the alarm raised by the CEO of Moderna, Stephane Bancel, in an interview with the Financial Times, according to which the high number of mutations of the new Spike protein strain and the rapid spread of the variant suggest that vaccines current will have to be changed next year.

“I think there will be a material decline (in efficacy, ed). I don’t know how much, because we have to wait for the data. But all the scientists I’ve talked to … they say ‘this is not good,'” Bancel said.

Moderna and Pfizer are working to possibly modify the vaccine and counteract the variant. Moderna could take months to complete the mission, as explained by Bancel. The efficacy of current vaccines against the Omicron variant is unknown. To buffer the eventual emergency, the company could make a booster dose of 100 micrograms available in a short time: “The higher dose could arrive quickly. We could decide to provide a higher dose of the current vaccine to protect perhaps the subjects with high risk, the immunosuppressed, and the elderly “who” may need a fourth dose. “

Biontech, Pfizer’s partner in manufacturing the other mRna vaccine, announces the start of development of an adapted vaccine as a “precautionary measure”. The research that will go on in parallel with the study of the nature of the new Omicron variant. “To avoid wasting time, we are pursuing these two objectives in parallel until data is available and we will have no other information to determine whether the currently available Covid vaccine actually needs to be adapted or not,” explains the spokesperson. of the company in an interview with the Dpa. “The goal of this approach is to move fast in case a new variant-specific vaccine is needed.”

“Today we filed a request with the FDA to extend the authorization for the emergency use of a booster dose of our Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 16 and 17. Our hope is to provide strong protection to as many people as possible. possible, especially in light of the new variant, “tweeted Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson will evaluate its Covid vaccine and to do so is testing the blood serum of participants in the completed and ongoing booster studies to verify neutralizing activity against the new mutant. At the same time, the US company is working on a specific vaccine against the Omicron variant and will carry it out as needed. This is what J&J explains in a note in which he takes stock of the activities related to the new mutant.

Since the emergence of the Covid pandemic, the note reads, “Johnson & Johnson has closely monitored the new emerging variants of Covid-19. In collaboration with academic groups in South Africa and around the world, the company has evaluated the effectiveness of its vaccine for several variants, including the new Omicron variant which is spreading rapidly. Omicron, points out Mathai Mammen, Global Head of Janssen Research & Development, J&J, “highlights the importance of continuous surveillance, testing and vaccinations to prevent hospitalizations. and deaths from Covid. We remain confident in the robust humoral and cell-mediated immune responses generated by Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine, demonstrated by the duration and breadth of protection against variants found in clinical trials so far. “

But, added the expert, “we will not limit ourselves to that. Based on our longstanding collaboration with field scientists in South Africa and ongoing clinical practice efficacy studies with Johnson & Johnson’s Covid vaccine, we will work together to generate new data on Omicron. In parallel, we have begun work to design and develop a new vaccine against Omicron and will rapidly move it forward into clinical trials as needed. “

WHO

With the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid, people, considered fragile, those in their sixties and the over 60s should postpone their trips. The warning comes from the World Health Organization, which in a note invites “all travelers to remain vigilant” and “get vaccinated when it is their turn”. In particular, WHO targets “ people who are unwell or are at risk of developing a serious Covid-19 disease and dying, including people aged 60 or over or those with comorbidities ” . Citing ” for example heart disease, cancer and diabetes ”, WHO states that these people ” should postpone the trip ”.

