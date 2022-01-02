Omicron variant and vaccine, here is who is defenseless if he does not do the third dose. The English study – Il Tempo





The anti-Covid vaccines still not updated to the Omicron variant represent an effective defense against the risk of ending up in intensive care or hospitalized even with the mutation born in South Africa and exploded in recent weeks, this now seems established. But there are categories of vaccinated people who respond differently, as we learn from the latest update by the British health authorities on statistics relating to the pandemic.





In a report published on December 31 by the UK Health Security Agency. released the latest data on the hospitalization of Covid patients and the efficacy of the vaccine against symptomatic disease and hospitalization. “One dose of any vaccine was associated with a 35% reduction in hospitalization risk among symptomatic cases with the Omicron variant, 2 doses with a 67% reduction up to 24 weeks after the second dose and a reduction in 51% risk at 25 weeks or more after the second dose, “reads the updated report.





And the booster? A third dose was associated with a 68% reduction in the risk of hospitalization compared to unvaccinated individuals. Combining the various parameters, “vaccine efficacy against hospitalization was estimated as 52% after one dose, 72% 2 to 24 weeks after dose 2, 52%” more than 25 weeks after the second dose and ” 88% 2 weeks after a booster dose “.

In short, the contagion will continue to run but it is hoped that the health systems of the countries where the Omicron variant is establishing itself more quickly can keep up with it.

However, UKHSA data confirm that vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infection continues to be lower against Omicron than Delta. But the data changes from vaccine to vaccine. Just think of those who have had a full course with AstraZeneca neon have still received the booster with mRna vaccine.





“The latest data confirmed that among those who received 2 doses of AstraZeneca, there was no effect against Omicron for 20 weeks after the second dose. Among those who received 2 doses of Pfizer or Moderna, efficacy dropped by approximately 65 to 70% to approximately 10% within 20 weeks of the second dose. Two to 4 weeks after a booster dose, the vaccine efficacy ranged from approximately 65 to 75%, dropping from 55 to 70% 5 to 9 weeks and 40 to 50% over 10 weeks after the recall, “reads the report published on the UK government website.

In summary, “the risk of hospitalization is lower for Omicron cases with symptomatic or asymptomatic infection after 2 and 3 doses of vaccine, with an 81% reduction (95% confidence interval 77-85%) in the risk of hospitalization after 3 doses compared to unvaccinated cases of Omicron “reads the document in which the Secretary of Health and Welfare Sajid Javid comments:” These data reinforce the importance of vaccines. They save lives and prevent serious diseases. This analysis shows that you are up to 8 times more likely to end up in hospital due to COVID-19 if you are not vaccinated. ” But Susan Hopkins, UKHSA Chief Medical Adviser, hints that the “increased transmissibility of Omicron and the increase in cases in the over 60 population in England” could significantly increase the pressure on the national health system.