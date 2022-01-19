Omicron variant arrives by post, China disinfects parcels arriving from North America

Packages in a logistics building near Beijing Capital Airport in Shunyi district were found to be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus, prompting health authorities to order emergency closure and testing for all staff. According to local media, Chinese and foreign couriers have promised to strictly follow virus control rules in China, including disinfecting packages and correspondence from abroad and affixing warning labels about the virus, after the capital recorded over the weekend a case of the Omicron variant, suspected of being linked to an infected letter from Canada. China’s postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged people to cut back on orders from overseas.

China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has adhered to a strict policy of aiming for zero Covid cases even as the rest of the world has reopened.

The country is now battling small outbreaks, including one in Beijing, as the capital prepares to host the Winter Olympics. In recent days, Chinese officials have argued that some people may have been infected with packages from abroad, including a woman in Beijing who authorities said had no contact with other infected people but tested positive for one. variant similar to those found in North America.

