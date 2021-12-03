Omicron variant, because there is already talk of a fourth dose (after the third)

While Pfizer, Moderna, J&J and AstraZeneca evaluate the effect of the Omicron variant on their vaccines, experts and scientists are now wondering about the possibility of proceeding with a booster recall also against this new mutation of the virus. Will anyone who has already received the third dose also have a fourth?

Let’s see what the situation is at the moment and what are the possible scenarios.

Will we need another vaccine against the Omicron variant?

While new Omicron variant cases have been identified in different parts of the world, suggesting that by now it is no longer a limited mutation to a few specific geographic areas, the vaccine producers – also pushed by the appeals of the authorities – are already carrying on with the work. The question they are trying to answer is essentially one: theirs Are vaccines effective against the new Covid mutation?

In recent days, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca have revealed that they are working on a plan to counter the new pandemic threat, which first emerged in South Africa and recently detected in Australia, Israel, Hong Kong and several parts of Europe, including Italy (here an insight into the situation in our country).

There is not enough data yet to say for sure danger and speed of spread of the Covid mutation. However, on Friday 25 November, the World Health Organization classified the Micron as a variant that arouses “worryAnd, following the announcement, the main pharmaceutical companies replied that they have already started the analysis and study of a specific vaccine against the variant.

Omicron variant: will you also need the fourth after the third dose?

For months, the WHO has declared that, as important as it was to proceed with the recalls, the efforts of rich countries should have focused more on ensuring the Covid vaccine to the poorest nations of the world. The point, in fact, was to prevent a scenario similar to that of today from occurring. It is no coincidence that new mutations of the virus have been revealed precisely where the vaccination campaign is proceeding more slowly and the percentage of immunized people is very low.

“At this time, there is no evidence that I am aware of to suggest that empowering the entire population will necessarily provide greater protection for otherwise healthy individuals against hospitalization or death,” said Dr. Mike Ryan, director of WHO, at a press conference on Wednesday, November 24.

He and other scientists have claimed that the uncontrolled spread of the Coronavirus through largely unvaccinated populations, such as those in Africa, it could give rise to new (and other) variants such as Omicron. However, should lab tests indicate that the mutation is capable of evading current vaccines, manufacturers have said they won’t be caught unprepared. Studies for “Customize” new versions of the vaccine, as mentioned above, they have already started. This process will take at least a few months and booster doses may be needed (in addition to those already done) to help keep the variant in check until then.

In essence, what some scientists would seem to agree on today is that, anyway, proceed with the third dose ensures greater protection. Where the effectiveness of the vaccine begins to decline after months, the recall remains a guarantee of safety. If the Omicron variant, however, turns out to be more aggressive than those found so far, then a fourth may also be needed.

When could the specific vaccine against the Omicron variant arrive?

Meanwhile, in Italy, the Government has officially opened the vaccination campaign for the third dose for over 18s (here all the details on how to book), just in response to the new “Omicron threat”. Thus, while some experts are skeptical and suggest that the priority today should be to get to the unvaccinated and frail (instead of proceeding with further vaccination of healthy subjects), others would seem to be convinced that – in any case – the third dose is in able to protect the entire population more, avoiding the worsening of the pandemic curve.

There Omicron variant it appears to have significant mutations from previous versions of the virus, which could increase the chances of overcoming the immunity offered by previous vaccines or infections.

Vaccines have already held up relatively well against the Delta variant – there has been some decline in efficacy, but protection against serious illness, i.e. hospitalization or death, has remained strong for most people who they had received two doses. This is seen as proof that existing vaccines may also work strongly against the Micron (or other Covid mutations). But it will take weeks before we have solid data, and even longer to know what this would mean for people who are already vaccinated.

After the concern expressed by the WHO and in light of new updates on deaths and infections around the world, vaccine manufacturers have then decided to test anyway the effectiveness of boosters against the variant Covid, announcing new contrast strategies.

Modern he said he could have an optimized version of his vaccine ready early next year if needed. “We should know the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next two weeks,” Moderna’s chief medical officer Paul Burton told the BBC. “The great thing about mRNA vaccines,” Burton said, “is that we can move very fast.” In the case of the delta and beta variants, Moderna took “60-90 days” to provide an answer.

Meanwhile, those of Pfizer they will be ready to adapt a new vaccine “within six weeks”. After that the first batches could arrive within 100 days, BioNTech said. The company also added that there is a greater chance that resolving the new strain will require an optimized hit than previous ones.

J&J instead, it began working with academic groups in South Africa and around the world to evaluate the effectiveness of its vaccine against the Omicron variant, the company said in a statement. AND AstraZeneca he is taking the same steps, which is to test his current vaccine while developing another one to defend against the variant.

Omicron variant: the situation in Italy

Self in Italy it will be necessary to proceed with a fourth dose nWe can’t say for sure yet. The situation is constantly monitored and, with regard to the Omicron variant, the experts say that – at the moment – the best strategy is the one that involves:

vaccinate the younger age groups, those not yet reached (here the provisions on the vaccine for children aged 5 to 11);

push with the third dose for those over 18;

reach that segment of the population not yet vaccinated.

As stated Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the CTS and president of the Higher Health Council, to Sky Tg24: “To date, no variant has proved resistant to the effect of vaccines” but “the third dose to counteract the Omicron variant is also necessary”.