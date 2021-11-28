Omicron variant born in a patient who had AIDS. “Thus was born the new South African strain”

Too many mutations, that’s why according to experts there Omicron variant it could have started from a person with compromised immune system, such as a patient with HIV or AIDS Untreated. According to Professor Francois Balloux, director of the UCL Genetics Institute, the high number of mutations in the South African variant could be due to it evolving in a chronically infected person with a weakened immune system, just as it could in a patient. Untreated HIV / AIDS: “I certainly expect the new variant to be poorly recognized by neutralizing antibodies compared to Alpha or Delta – he explained to the Guardian – it is difficult to predict how much it may be transmissible at this stage, for the moment it must be carefully monitored and analyzed.“.

Omicron, first HIV patient

Omicron could therefore have spawned in a person with compromised immune system and he would have had plenty of time to form because, probably, the Covid it was long-standing. In fact, it would not be the first time that a variant emerges in a patient with a long-standing Covid infection indeed, for the experts, this could be how other variants were born as well, including alpha, the first that aroused concern globally.

WHY THE PATIENT WITH HIV Patients with untreated HIV or with other conditions that weaken the immune system, such as cancer for example, may have problems or in any case need more time to defeat Covid. In this way they are transformed into an environment favorable to the evolutionary formation of virus mutations which thus finds time to circumvent the immune responses. The probability that it is a patient with HIV arises from the current situation in South Africa: experts are in fact evaluating what may be the main causes of weakening of the body and, from there, the estimates on the state of health of the South African population start. There are 8.2 million people living with HIV in South Africa and only 71% of adults and 45% of children are being treated, leaving a large pool of people vulnerable.

The first to talk about the real likelihood that the Omicron variant was born in an untreated HIV patient was Professor Richard Lessells, an infectious disease expert at KwaZulu-Natal Research and Innovation Sequencing Platform (KRISP) and a member of the team that alerted the world on the existence of the new variant B.1.1.529: “It does not appear to have emerged from a normal evolutionary process. There has been an evolutionary leap. This did not evolve from the delta variant“. According to Prof. Sharon Peacock, director of the COG-UK Genomics UK Consortium and professor of public health and microbiology at the University of Cambridge, the genetic difference was the clue to reconstruct the birth of Omicron, as it had also been. with alpha: “The genetic difference of B.1.1.529 has led to the hypothesis that this may have evolved into someone who was infected but failed to eradicate the virus, giving the virus the possibility to evolve genetically“.

The Technical Advisory Group on SARS-CoV-2 Virus Evolution met today to review what is known about the #COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529.

They advised WHO that it should be designated a Variant of Concern.

WHO has named it Omicron, in line with naming protocols https://t.co/bSbVas9yds pic.twitter.com/Gev1zIt1Ek – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 26, 2021

THE SOLUTION, NOT THE CAUSE It is useless, however, now to stop and reconstruct the genesis. Once the possible birth of Omicron has been hypothesized, which is a wake-up call for the future, we need to find a brake on the new variant: “The same hypothesis has been proposed for the alpha variant – continues Prof. Sharon Peacock – and studies have been conducted on individual immunocompromised patients showing changes in the virus over time and in response to antibody therapy. But the alpha index case has not been determined and trying to identify the index case of a variant, which is of concern, does not help to counter the pandemic, it could even be counterproductive because it makes us look back rather than focus all efforts looking forward. , and is to be avoided“.

POOR SURVEILLANCE Among the possible causes that allowed the various mutations of Omicron, in addition to a compromised immune system, there would also be the failure to monitor and testing in different countries. The most serious mistake, to be avoided, is allowing the virus to find time and space to spread in its various forms. According to some scientists, the gap between the existing virus and the new variant could represent a gap in the sequencing of data in countries without surveillance capabilities.