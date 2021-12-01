Omicron variant, Carfi (Modern): “In January the first tests for a new anti-Covid vaccine”
“We have, over the past months, developed other versions of the anti-Covid vaccine, just to try to be ready in the case of new variants” of Sars-CoV-2. “Then, at the same time, we set out to generate a vaccine that, in fact, is designed precisely for this new variant” Omicron “and we should be able to begin clinical trials in January“. He explained it Andrea Carfi, Chief Scientific Officer of Moderna, guest of ‘e-Ventì on Sky Tg24. “Moderna – he pointed out – has shown in the previous months that it is able to start from the sequence and arrive at clinical trials within 40-60 days. So we hope, by January, to be able to do these tests too “
