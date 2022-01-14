Health

Omicron variant, check the symptom that can reveal it. The effects of Covid on the intestine – Time

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 hours ago
0 56 1 minute read


There Omicron variant according to the most recent evidence it would cause a less severe disease than that caused by Delta, and in some cases i symptoms would be superimposable with those of one more or less strong flu, or a cold, also because it would affect i bronchi than the lungs. This feature makes it even more difficult to identify the lineage of Covid which has become dominant in many countries and which in Italy could already be at the basis of 80 percent of the positive cases detected.

It can strike at night. The new symptom of Omicron that scares the most

Between symptoms related to Omicron and highlighted in recent studies, we also find some symptoms seen with other strains of the virus, such as thempossibility to smell tastes and smells, and typical flu disorders such as headache, chills and body aches. But among the characteristic symptoms of the Omicron variant highlighted since the mutation was isolated in South Africa in November, there is also that of dysentery as pointed out by a study of the Cdc, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Americans. Additionally, Nbc Chicago noted that people with compromised immune systems are more likely to experience gastrointestinal upset, while John Hopkins Medicine found that about two out of ten coronavirus patients suffer from problems such as dysentery.

Sleep paralysis and Omicron, the expert explains how to prevent them. The scariest symptom

We are ahead of an important spy, therefore, because if Omicron thanks to common symptoms can “blend in”With the seasonal flu or cold, the appearance of intestinal disorders can trigger a more concrete suspicion of Covid and dysentery could help distinguish the variant.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno13 hours ago
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

how to cure it naturally and quickly

1 day ago

Riccardo Trespidi, president of Nonviolent Medicine: “No to exploitation …

November 7, 2021

“I was embarrassed about my divorce. I lost 45 kilos »- Corriere.it

November 15, 2021

Here is the thing we should never do after a shower for the health and beauty of our hair

November 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button