Omicron variant, “clinical pictures in intensive care seem no less serious”

Omicron variant of the coronavirus and symptoms, clinical pictures in intensive care units seem no less severe than in previous variants and waves. Clinically, “it doesn’t seem to us that the Omicron variant is different from the others“says Alessandro Vergallo, national president of the Italian hospital anesthetists association (Aaroi-Emac) who describes, to Adnkronos Salute, the clinical characteristics of those who arrive in intensive care in this period.”In patients who arrive in resuscitation the clinical pictures that we see are comparable with respect to previous waves. They don’t seem appreciably different to us“explains Vergallo.

“From the data on the Sars-Cov-2 pandemic that we observe in these hours, compared to previous waves, the rate of admissions, especially in intensive care, does not follow the contagion curve as last year. The pressure on hospitals is not at the level of previous waves – says Vergallo – But the colleagues are certainly tested by two years of super work. We are tired, so every increase in the Covid impact on hospitals puts us in a great crisis “.

The national president of the Italian hospital resuscitators association underlines that “in these days what we had already foreseen months ago is happening, that is a new increase in hospital pressure that would last until January”.

It should also be considered, he explains, that although the hospitalization data are in a lower percentage on infections, if compared to previous waves, “with Omicron’s high diffusivity, the absolute numbers risk becoming very high”. At the origin of the less strong impact of this wave on hospitals could be, “as we believe, the effect of vaccination efficacy”, or “as, some believe, a lesser clinical aggression of Omicron, but it is a hypothesis all to try “.

“We expect a difficult January in hospitals and, in particular, in intensive care – he continues – The situation remains complex because the growth curve in hospitalizations shows no signs of stopping. It will certainly increase throughout the month, this is the forecast we are able to make. We can’t know when the curve will start to go down. “

Vergallo also reports the concern of anesthesiologists “for non-Covid patients, given that we are witnessing, once again, a progressive reduction of the surgical activity of choice, with reflections that affect, once again, the lengthening of waiting lists “, he concludes.