Omicron variant, corrected the news of its spread in Nigeria in October: “They were cases of Delta”

The news risked opening up new scenarios on the spread of Omicron variant, but its circulation in Nigeria already in the month of October it was corrected within a few hours. Had been The Guardian to explain that the African country had found some cases of the new one a posteriori mutation among the tests on some travelers entered the country in October, that is, more than a month before South Africa came the announcement of cases of anomalous positivity and the presence of 32 mutations in the Spike protein of the coronavirus Sars Cov 2. The English newspaper quoted the Nigerian Center for Disease Control, but a few hours later it corrected the information reported in the article explaining that it was actually infections from Delta variant.

While waiting to better understand if Omicron, in addition to appearing more contagious and transmissible, is more virulent, many countries have begun to introduce restrictive measures on travel such as Japan, the USA and theAustralia. On Tuesday, Dutch health authorities announced the mutation – also detected in Italy in a manager who has returned since Mozambique – was present in the country a week earlier than previously believed. The center Rivm announced that he had found the Omicron variant in two samples that had already been taken on 19 and 23 November. Meanwhile, theSaudi Arabia, which has nearly 70% of the population having at least one dose of the vaccine, has recorded its first case in a person arriving from a North African country. The official Saudi agency Spa reports that aepidemiological investigation and that the infected person is now in quarantine. Saudi Arabia is the 22nd country to report cases of the Omicron variant.

Meanwhile, China has locked down the border city of Manzhouli, in Inner Mongolia, where 91 local Covid-19 infections were ascertained yesterday, forcing the authorities to impose localized blockades and travel restrictions. The Manzhouli case, when the search for close contacts of infected people and mass tests for further infections are underway, originated from abroad and appears to be unrelated to previous outbreaks in China, a health official said. city ​​bordering Russia to the north and Mongolia to the west, cited by local media. China is facing increased pressure from imported infections, with the Omicron variant starting to spread elsewhere, said Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission. “New local cases have mainly been found in border and port cities from November, therefore China will firmly adhere to the strategy of preventing cases imported from abroad and reappearance at home to minimize the impact ”.