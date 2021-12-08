Omicron variant Covid, the study: one version is ‘invisible’ to the tampon – Chronicle

Rome, 7 December 2021 – Cases of Omicron variant, the new mutation of the Covid discovered in South Africa. But at a slower pace, at least in Italy, than initially feared given thehigh contagiousness and the numbers that come from South Africa where the infections have quadrupled in a few days. “There is no indication that the Omicron variant causes more severe forms of Covid-19,” said Michael Ryan, head of emergencies at theWHO.

But experts agree: the mutation, currently present in over 40 countries, will expand soon. “I don’t think it’s good news to have something that spreads fast,” he said Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, to the Wall Street Journal. “It spreads quickly and that means that it will be in billions of people and another mutation could occur. We would not want this, “explained Bourla who said he expects the number of confirmed cases of Omicron to increase from dozens to millions in the coming weeks. Of particular concern is a study reported by the ‘Guardian’ that a version of the new mutation is not being released. not even detected since molecular buffer.

Bassetti: “Omicron evolves into cold “and weakens Covid

The study: escapes the swab

According to the discovery of a group of scientists, reported by the ‘Guardian’, a version of the Omicron variant results invisible to the molecular pad. This new version has many mutations in common with the original Omicron, but it lacks a particular genetic change that allows labs to detect it. The researchers noted that it is too early to know if this version will spread like Omicron, but the difficulty in detecting it makes fear that it is already widespread.

Omicron variant and severe disease

Doubts still remain about the effects of the Omicron variant in terms of serious illness and deaths. According to Bourla, in fact, based on data from South Africa it is difficult to draw conclusions since only 5% of the population is over 60 years old and younger they normally have milder cases. “It will take at least another couple of weeks in South Africa and then, as we have more infections in the rest of the world, it may take longer to see what its level of severity is,” said the US virologist. Anthony Fauci, who is currently optimistic. “It is almost certainly no more serious than the Delta.”

First tests: monoclonal antibodies effective against Omicron

Fear in Britain

One hundred and one of the 45 thousand new cases detected today in UK are attributable to the South African variant. The official Omicron positives in the country rise to 437, but scientists have expressed the fear that there may already be more than a thousand “submerged cases” and that the new mutation can cross the Delta in a few weeks and become dominant.

Omicron, 183 cases in Denmark. “Disturbing spread”

The situation in Italy

He took stock of the diffusion of the variant in our country this morning Silvio Brusaferro: “Currently in Italy there are 11 Omicron variant sequences and others that have yet to be confirmed. The confirmed cases concern people transiting through South Africa, or in close contact with people from that country “, explained the president of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and spokesperson for the CTS.