Omicron variant, data from a new study

The Omicron variant it does not seem capable of causing more severe symptoms in covid sufferers or causing more deaths. Infections could increase among those already cured or vaccinated. There third dose of vaccine is absolutely essential. While the first death linked to the variant is reported in Great Britain, the conclusions of a study conducted by researchers at the University of Oxford arrive. The results were disseminated on the pre-print platform ‘MedRxiv‘. The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus produces “a substantial decline in neutralizing stocks, a measure of the level of neutralizing antibodies generated in response to Covid vaccination or Covid-19 infection. “Therefore,” although there is no evidence of an increased potential for Omicron to cause severe disease or death, it is probable growth of infections in previously infected or immunized people“.

The authors have analyzed the effect of an Omicron ‘version’ live virus isolate on blood samples from people who had received two doses of the Oxford / AstraZeneca or Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine as part of the Com-Cov study. They have therefore observed “a substantial decrease in neutralizing securities”, which suggests that “Omicron has the potential to drive a further wave of infections even among vaccinated people, although there is currently no evidence of an increased potential to cause severe Covid, hospitalization or death in immunized populations.”

“These results – explain the scientists – are in line with the data recently published by the UK Health Security Agency, which show reduced efficacy of two doses of symptomatic disease vaccine associated with the Omicron variant with respect to Delta “. However, scholars are keen to emphasize that”this efficacy was enhanced by a third dose of the vaccineFor this reason, “increasing vaccination adherence among non-immunized and encouraging dose boosters remain the priority to reduce transmission levels and the potential burden of severe disease.”

“These data will help vaccine developers and vaccination strategies define approaches that best protect populations, and convey the message that those who are offered a booster dose should do so,” said Gavin Screaton, Head of Medical Sciences at Oxford. and lead author of the study. “Although there is no evidence of an increased risk of serious illness or death” due to Omicron “among vaccinated populations, we must remain cautious – he warns – as more cases will continue to place a significant burden on health systems“.

“These data are important, but they only describe part of the picture,” says Matthew Snape, professor of pediatrics and vaccinology at Oxford and co-author of the paper: “They look at neutralizing antibody levels after the second dose of the vaccine, but not at cellular immunity. This will also be evaluated once the tests are available, “he says. Furthermore, he adds,” it is important to highlight that we have not yet evaluated the impact of a third dose“of vaccine,” which we know to significantly increase antibody concentrations. And it is likely that “the booster” will lead to more potency against the Omicron variant.

“Vaccination activates multiple arms of our immune system, including neutralizing antibodies and T cells – remembers Teresa Lambe, professor of vaccinology at Oxford and author of the research -. The real-world efficacy data showed us that vaccines continue to protect against serious diseases “linked to” previous variants of concern “of SARS-CoV-2.”The best way to protect ourselves in this pandemic – he assures – is to get vaccinated“.