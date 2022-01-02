Omicron variant, defend yourself with the advice of family doctors

The Omicron variant common during this time is highly contagious and has vague symptoms, similar to a common cold. This is why it is easy to underestimate it, to be positive without knowing it and therefore to contribute to its diffusion. Not to mention the contemporary presence of the Delta variant. In this scenario, Simg, the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care through a document, recalls the responsibility that each of us has both to defend ourselves from the Omicron variant and to limit the contagion towards others.

A little known variant

The document contains suggestions and rules to follow in order to safely allow the carrying out of assistance activities in the offices of family doctors with rules of conduct useful for both doctors and citizens. Defending against the Omicron variant is not easy, because little is known about it yet. Contagions are on the rise, the swab rush is present in all regions, without there being always a corresponding offer, the tracking of positives is skipped. Those who have had immunity from Delta variant infection can be reinfected by Omicron, whose incubation times are still uncertain. Vaccines remain the best defense, as long as it comes in three doses. However, it is essential not to let your guard down.

To the doctor only for emergencies

The Simg invites citizens to attend medical offices only for real needs that cannot be postponed and, in case, avoiding crowds in the waiting room and at the entrance. It is better to call or write an email for prescriptions for routine treatments, as well as for the transmission of results of diagnostic tests and consultations. Doctors recommend updating the vaccination stages regularly, as the 3rd dose is confirmed to be extremely effective in protecting against serious clinical forms of Covid-19. In fact, it avoids pulmonary complications and hospitalizations if infected. In the event of even mild symptoms that may suggest Covid, it is necessary to isolate yourself and promptly contact your doctor, whose consultation is essential before taking any personal initiative.

If you have to go to the studio

The doctors’ offices must remain open and functioning for the needs of the patients. Access must be programmed and limited only to the wearer of the mask and after hand sanitation. Ideally, each study could activate temperature detection systems. The distance in the waiting room between each individual must be greater than 2 meters and the stay must not exceed 15 minutes. Other practices to be adopted to defend against the Omicron variant are frequent ventilation of the premises, disinfection of all surfaces (therefore chairs, tables, handles) with chlorine-based disinfectants, the use of standard precautions (such as FFP2 masks) for diffusion of airborne diseases.

In case of suspected infection

In the event that a person present in the office presents respiratory symptoms, such as flu or fever, he must immediately be equipped with an FFP2 mask, isolated from the others or, even better, sent back to his home. Each client accessing the study must always be treated as a suspected case and an epidemiological investigation must be carried out on the contacts of the last few days, requesting a molecular swab where deemed appropriate. Citizens with suspected or confirmed symptoms with Covid-19 must be managed remotely as far as possible. If they need a home visit, precautionary measures must be scrupulously adopted with all personal protective equipment such as FFP2 / FFP3 mask, gloves, goggles, disposable gown. In addition, the doctor must have only the strictly necessary equipment (phonendoscope, sphygmanometer, pulse oximeter or oximeter, paper and pen) in a bag to be disinfected later, as well as all the equipment. Family members should not stay close to the suspected sick person.

To know AVAILABLE DRUGS

While waiting for the authorities to approve the new antiviral drugs, family doctors also play a fundamental role in activating tracing and in directing vulnerable people to the administration of monoclonal antibodies, the only therapeutic tool available today. Management begins with immediate assessment of the frailty index for initiation of treatment within 5 days, and in any case no later than 10 days after the onset of symptoms.

