Omicron variant, doctor No Green Pass: “Enough full squares”

The South African Omicron variant of Covid divides the No Vax. The “virus has changed. And it kills”, Mario Bacco, coroner, member of the ‘L’Eretico’ association, one of the anti vax ‘gurus’ told Adnkronos Salute. “I saw young, athletic, healthy boys before becoming infected, dying in intensive care. Enough gatherings in the square and just deny the virus. I have not ‘converted to the vaccine’, quite the contrary. But to say that the virus does not exist is for delinquents “.” I saw a 29-year-old boy die who still continued to deny the existence of the virus “, he confesses to Adnkronos Salute – and in the face of a” mutated virus that is scary ” , appeals to those who protest in the square: “No more dangerous gatherings“, he says underlining that he is not willing to give up” the struggle for freedom of choice, today I define myself more ‘No Pass’ than ‘No Vax’. The Green pass is intolerable, but this does not mean that we must deny the reality of the virus “.

“In intensive care – he said – I have seen too many young people, the majority unvaccinated, but there is no shortage of vaccinated people. The time has come for the No Vax group to realize this. As a convinced advocate of freedom of choice, I say that we cannot continue to deny the virus. Enough squares without distancing, enough unnecessary and risky encounters for the contagion. Just think that we can hug and kiss during demonstrations. We have to be careful. We cannot pretend that the mutated Coronavirus problem does not exist. Nor to deny that the virus is more aggressive. We must take note of this as well as the fact that the vaccine is not the only solution, because one also dies when vaccinated. We need to start respecting the rules and avoiding dangerous demonstrations against the anti-contagion rules “, he concludes.