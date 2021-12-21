World

Omicron variant dominant in the USA, represents 70% of cases

Photo of James Reno James Reno51 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Omicron is the most common variant in the new cases of Covid-19 registered in the United States. This was reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highly transmissible variant now accounts for about 70% of all new infections detected in the US. A week ago the figure was 13%. According to what was recorded in the first cases, Omicron would be less dangerous than the other variants recorded so far, but the scientists await further research for a definitive evaluation.

Read also

In the meantime, the speech by American President Joe Biden in which he will present “new measures” to combat the increase in infections is attested for today. However, no new closures and lockdowns are planned. “It will not be a speech to close the country – White House spokeswoman Jen Psak said in the briefing – it will be a clear and direct speech to Americans on the benefits of the vaccine, on the steps we will take to increase access to vaccines and tests. and on the risks for the unvaccinated “.

The president will say clearly that “the unvaccinated will continue to increase the number of hospitalizations and deaths”. “To be clear – he concluded – Covid 19 for the fully vaccinated is not the same threat it was in March 2020”.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno51 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Beaten up and killed in front of his daughter while hanging Christmas lights in the garden

6 days ago

when to eat them to lose weight, a revolutionary study – Libero Quotidiano

2 weeks ago

Covid, the mayor’s appeal from New York: “Biden use all the tools to help us”. The US faces a million cases a day

24 hours ago

Switzerland in favor of Green pass, wins the yes in referendum – Europe

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button