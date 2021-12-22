Omicron variant, Europe now fears the ‘storm’:

The Omicron variant spreads, covid infections do not stop and Europe is running for cover with assorted restrictions. While waiting for the control room scheduled for tomorrow with Prime Minister Mario Draghi to define the line of Italy, other countries launch the squeeze to try to bend the curve. The measures come as the WHO triggers yet another alarm in the Old Continent: “We can see another storm coming. The Omicron variant is becoming dominant, or already is, in several countries including Denmark, Portugal and the UK, where its numbers double every day and a half-3, with rates of never seen before, “says Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization’s regional office for Europe. The variant, identified less than a month ago, has already been identified in 38 of the 53 countries of the WHO European Region. The sheer volume of new infections could lead to more hospitalizations and widespread disruptions to health systems and other critical services.

In Germany

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced a series of restrictions – also valid for those vaccinated and cured of covid – which will come into force in a week, including the obligation to play sporting events behind closed doors. Scholz explained that the new rules are meant to dissuade people from attending large parties on New Year’s Eve. “Now is not the time for parties in large groups,” said the chancellor, confirming that a maximum of ten people will be imposed for private meetings, excluding children under 14 from the account.

Access to restaurants remains limited to people who can prove they have been vaccinated or cured. Furthermore, starting from 28 December, the presence of spectators at sporting events, cultural shows, concerts and other large public events will be prohibited. Finally, all discos will be closed.

In Sweden

Sweden urges the use of smart working, highlights the need to respect social distancing and imposes new rules for bars and restaurants. The goal is to prevent infections from escalating to the 15,000 daily cases expected in mid-January in the worst-case scenario. In previous waves, the daily bulletins never exceeded 11,000.

In Portugal

Portugal provides for the closure of clubs and bars, smart working becomes the rule from December 26th at least until January 9th. To enter Portuguese hotels you will need a negative buffer, no meetings of more than 10 people will be allowed on New Year’s Eve. The squeeze is launched with an incidence of 433 cases per one million inhabitants. The previous week the figure was 386 cases.

In Denmark

Denmark is waiting for the restrictions already in place for a few days to take effect. On Sunday, the town closed cinemas, theaters and concert halls and limited restaurant opening hours. The measurements should last at least four weeks. Meanwhile, 13,558 new cases were announced yesterday, at least 500 of which concern people who had already contracted the virus.