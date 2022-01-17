Omicron variant, few sequences in Italy and Ceinge relaunches from Naples: “We can map the virus 100%”

The national consortium for the genetic study of the Sars-Cov-2 virus, established about a year ago, did not lead to the widespread sequencing program that would have been necessary to detect virus changes and the circulation of new ones. variants. The researchers of the Ceinge-advanced biotechnologies from Naples, who complain about the very low number of sequences made in Italy.

“In our country there are centers of excellence that could be part of the so-called national consortium and that could guarantee a wider sequencing, thus responding to the diagnostic-therapeutic and research needs”, notes the president of Ceinge. Pietro Forestieri. «Since June 2021, we have proposed to become part of the integrated network for sequencing. Ceinge has, in fact, a consolidated know-how in molecular diagnostics and has the most advanced technologies.

From the five ngs sequencers we had, we have acquired others of the latest generation and high productivity, which would allow us to complete sequencing of at least 1,000 genomes per week. In summary, we are able to prepare a total sequencing of the virus, having at its disposal a research group for the development of such data, the best technology and an excellent team of bioinformatics “