Omicron variant, first cases also ascertained in Germany and Great Britain. Johnson: “Molecular test and isolation for those entering the UK”

First cases of variant Omicron also be sure in Germany And Great Britain, while in Italy has been identified in a man returning from Southern Africa. It is maximum alert for the new Covid mutation, after theUn classified it as “worrying” and that the University of Oxford has expressed fear that vaccines are “almost certainly” less effective in his regards. Among the first countries to impose new and urgent restrictions is theEngland, which effectively backs off on loosening the rules: Boris Johnson in fact announced in the evening the obligation to molecular test and isolation until the result for all passengers arriving in the country. While, in the next few days, the re-introduction of the obligation of the mask in shops and on public transport will be expected. Only yesterday, Friday 26 November, the first case of Omicron variant in Belgium. Cases have also been reported in Israel And Hong Kong. TO New York a state of emergency has been declared.

In the evening it took place an emergency meeting of the European Commission to outline the measures to be taken across Europe. “After giving the green light to the emergency brake,” he wrote Ursula Von der Leyen in a Tweet, “we are working on every lead to follow with all commissioners to speed up vaccinations and third dose, increase testing and tracking for people coming from the regions most at risk, deepen variant sequencing and analyze wastewater for locate ”Omicron. Meanwhile, as a precaution, the twelfth ministerial conference of theWorld Trade Organization (WTO) which was to take place next week in Geneva.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) has made it known that the level of risk associated with the Omicron variant, first identified in South Africa, for theEU is “high or very high”. In a report released on Friday evening on the new Covid strain detected in Southern Africa, we read that the variant is the “least similar” one among those examined during the pandemic. In fact, from the first studies it emerged that has 32 mutations of the Spike protein which could theoretically increase its transmissibility and the ability to evade antibodies.

GREAT BRITAIN – In the middle of the day the UK Minister of Health, Sajid Javid, confirmed that two people tested positive for the new variant, that the cases are related to each other and related to trips to southern Africa: one is in the southeastern English city of Brentwood, while the other in the central city of Nottingham. “This is a real reminder that this pandemic is far from over,” he said, pointing out that new measures and restrictions will be introduced if necessary. For this, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to run for cover: molecular buffer and self-isolation for anyone arriving in Great Britain and mandatory masks in shops and on public transport.

GERMANY – Two cases have been ascertained in Munich. These are two people who arrived from South Africa on November 24, explained the Bavarian Health Minister, Klaus Holetschek. In the morning, the councilor of Hesse, Kai Klose had informed on Twitter of a suspected case (and isolated at home) in the Land. Germany, which is currently experiencing a very serious emergency due to the strong spread of Covid, has announced that from midnight on Sunday South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi and Swasiland and Lesotho will be classified as risk countries of the new variant. Airlines will only be able to return German passengers, who will have to undergo 14 days of quarantine once they land in the Federal Republic.

The Robert Koch Institut recorded in this morning’s bulletin 67,125 new positive cases, and a weekly index of 444.3 posts per 100,000 inhabitants. There were 303 deaths while the hospitalization rate per 100 thousand inhabitants is 5.97 admitted to intensive care. Some Lander, such as Saxony Thuringia and Bavaria, are already experiencing a heavy overload of health facilities and patients are being transferred to neighboring regions by air force flights.

CZECH REPUBLIC – The first suspected case was also identified in the Czech Republic of the Omicron variant: the prime minister, Andrej Babiš, explained that it is a woman who traveled to Namibia and then passed through South Africa and Dubai returning to the Czech Republic.

HOLLAND – Sixty-one people arrived in Amsterdam, in the past few hours, from South Africa have resulted positive at Covid. These are the passengers of two KLM flights, on board of which there was a total of 600 people: here too specific tests are underway to clarify whether it is Omicron. In fact, in these hours, many people are rushing to catch the remaining flights before travel bans were imposed in several southern African countries.

NEW YORK – The governor of the New York state, Kathy Hochul announced that it will come into effect from next Friday, December 3 state of emergency. “We continue to see signs of an increase this winter and, although the new Omicron variant has not been taken over in New York, is coming“, He said explaining that the decision is linked to a number of infections in New York State which has returned to growth at levels never seen since last April. The goal is to increase bed capacity in New York hospitals and address the problem of hospital staff shortages.

Already on Friday the Biden administration had banned entry into the US from eight African states: the US CDC, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that at the moment there are no cases of the Omicron variant in the US. of Covid as anticipated yesterday by the virologist advisers of the White House Anthony Fauci. The same director of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases in the US, however, added that He “wouldn’t be surprised” if the Omicron variant had already arrived in the United States.

SOUTH AFRICA – In the meantime, in South Africa the government has activated a task force to monitor the Omicron variant: President Cyril Ramaphosa has anticipated to today (it was scheduled for Sunday) his meeting with the National Command Council for Coronavirus. “The results of this meeting will give indications as to whether or not further coordination council consultations with the president are necessary,” the presidency said in a tweet. “We point out – continues the note from the South African government – that other variants of Covid have been found that have nothing to do with that discovery in southern Africa. Well, the reaction towards the countries in which they were identified was totally different “. The South African government also recalled that the WHO has for the moment advised against restrictive measures in order to favor a “Scientific approach, based on risk”. Meanwhile, the South African Department of Health says it is confident that existing vaccines can also be effective to fight the new viral strain: Health Minister Joe Phaahla avoids talking about further restrictions for South Africans and invites them to get vaccinated.