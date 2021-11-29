Omicron variant, “flights from South Africa in November”. The data that could condemn us – Libero Quotidiano





Unable to stop flights from South Africa. The measure was not only approved too late but is useless because the Omicron variant has already arrived, also in Italy, and above all i checks are ridiculous. According to reports the Corriere della Sera, in fact, the people who arrive in our country from Africa have landed after having made one I stop elsewhere, in the major hubs of London, Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Dubai, Doha. And it is therefore impossible to identify them when they cross the Italian border.





In November, according to some estimates, they arrived from South Africa 1,700 travelers and half would be “worth paying attention” since these are entries that date back to the last two weeks. And this number is missing passengers arriving from other countries that ended up on the black list (Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Malawi).





And then there is the question of controls: 61 out of the 600 passengers who landed in Amsterdam from Johannesburg and Cape Town in the night between Friday and Saturday were positive despite the obligation to present the negative swab at boarding. A number that is objectively too high if we consider that we are dealing with infected subjects before getting on board. The problem is the illegal market for certificates of negativity which proliferates in Africa. Where with 20 euros you can buy a fake certificate.





In short, closing flights now would make very little sense. It would perhaps be better to carry out more serious checks in airports by checking the validity of the certificates and perhaps repeating the swabs. Many companies and airports believe that the validity of the required documentation must be carefully checked in order to be able to transport people who have been truly vaccinated and tested within the Schengen area. But it would take more staff and equipment and the companies don’t want it to be entirely theirs.