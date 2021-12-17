Omicron variant, from Italy to France: Europe travel rules

There Omicron variant the European countries that impose are frightening and growing stricter entry rules, just as Italy and Greece have already chosen to do. Today it is France that imposes restrictions for those coming from Great Britain, while Sweden renounces the exemptions for the Nordic countries and Portugal, just as Ireland is asking for tampons. And Switzerland, which is not part of the EU but is included in the Schengen area, has already been asking everyone for a swab from 4 December.

FRANCE – From Saturday only “residents of France and their families” will be able to enter from Great Britain. For all the others, exceptions are possible for urgent reasons, which exclude tourism and work. All travelers, vaccinated or not, must present, upon departure, the negative result of a test carried out no later than 24 hours before.

GREECE: From Sunday, travelers from the United Kingdom and Denmark will need to present a negative result molecular swab taken no more than 48 hours in advance, along with the vaccination certificate.

IRELAND: those arriving in the country, even if vaccinated, must show the negative result of an antigen test carried out no more than 48 hours before or a Prc performed no more than 72 hours ago.

PORTUGAL: Lisbon has extended its border controls beyond the previous deadline of 9 January. All incoming people must show a negative test, even if vaccinated.

SWEDEN: from 21 December the exemption for Nordic travelers falls, for which the green pass was not required. Now those coming from Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway will also have to show it. And the Minister of Health has invited everyone to take a test before entering the country.

SWITZERLAND: from 4 December, anyone entering the country must exhibit a negative PCR test carried out no more than 72 hours before. A second test, Pcr or rapid antigen, should be done 4-7 days after arrival.