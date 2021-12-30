Omicron variant, how long it remains contagious

There Omicron variant runs throughout Europe, including in Italy. For this reason, in the world, the authorities are trying to run for cover by introducing new restrictions and anti-contagion rules, aimed at avoiding the peak of cases. With the latest Draghi decree, however, important innovations have been approved regarding quarantine and isolation in case of positivity to the virus, also in the light of new studies carried out on contagiousness and period of incubation.

The latest research, in this sense, comes directly from the United States. To make it known, the American CDC, or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a reference authority for public health in the USA.

Omicron variant, reduced quarantine and isolation period

Following the guidelines of scientists and doctors, Italy also took into account the new information that emerged regarding the contagiousness of vaccinated and unvaccinated, reviewing the isolation rules (here how the quarantine has changed – once again).

To confirm the minors possibility of transmission of the infection by asymptomatic and vaccinated people, also a recent study conducted in Nebraska, published December 27 in the CDC weekly bulletin. What emerged, specifically, is that the data relating to Covid infections and the Omicron variant suggest reducing the recommended time for isolation. Hence, the change of course regarding the quarantine.

According to American public officials, in fact, those who test positive for Covid no longer have to isolate themselves for 10 days, but can reduce the period of no contact with the public to 5 days. If, moreover, the same turns out to be asymptomatic or if its symptoms have subsided (i.e. the fever has disappeared for at least 24 hours), the exit is allowed – even if it continues to be positive – but with the obligation to always wear the mask when it meets other people, to minimize the risk of infecting them. This decision, however, has attracted not a few criticisms from the scientific world, which considers it very dangerous.

Omicron variant: how long does the incubation period last

The new indications on isolation and quarantine in fact echo the scientific data relating to incubation period (also in case of positive Omicron variant).

According to what emerged, as reported by the CDC, “most of the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 occurs early in the course of the disease, generally in the 1-2 days before the onset of symptoms and in the 2-3 days subsequent “. These five daystherefore, they correspond to the period in which one remains contagious.