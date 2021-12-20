Omicron variant, how much it infects cured and vaccinated: report

The Omicron variant can infect those who have been cured of covid and have received two doses of the vaccine. The variant “largely eludes the immunity obtained with the disease and that with two doses of vaccine” against Covid, as underlined by the latest report by the Imperial College of London, which examined data from the UK Health Security Agency (UkHsa) and the National Health Service (Nhs), which recorded all cases of coronavirus confirmed in England with a molecular test and who had carried out a Covid test between 29 November and 11 December 2021.

Experts estimate “that the risk of reinfection with the Omicron variant is 5.4 times greater than that of the Delta variant” and therefore “the protection against reinfection by Omicron, offered by an infection in the past, can reach up to 19% “.

Scientists also estimated the effectiveness of Covid vaccines against symptomatic Omicron infection. Well, “the effectiveness is between 0% and 20% after two doses and between 55% and 80% after the booster dose”. This study “provides further evidence of the very substantial extent to which Omicron can circumvent the immunity that having had the disease and having the Covid vaccine can give. This level of immune evasion means that Omicron represents a serious and imminent public health threat, “says Neil Ferguson of Imperial College.

The research “found no evidence that Omicron” causes infections of “lesser severity than Delta”, considering the proportion of people tested positive who report symptoms or the proportion of cases requiring hospital care after infection. “However – the authors specify – data on hospitalizations remain very limited at this time”.