Omicron variant, in Italy 27 cases

Omicron variant in Italy, there are currently 27 cases. This is the updated figure released by the ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, which – as of December 13 – has 1,686 cases reported so far from 23 countries in the European Union / European Economic Area.

The other EU / EEA countries that have reported cases of Omicron are: Austria (17), Belgium (30), Croatia (3), Cyprus (3), Czech Republic (8), Denmark (195), Estonia (26), Finland (20), France (59), Germany (82), Greece (3), Iceland (20), Ireland (10), Latvia (5), Liechtenstein (1), Netherlands (62), Norway (958) , Portugal (49), Romania (8), Slovakia (3) Spain (36) and Sweden (23), according to information from public sources. In addition, numerous probable cases have been reported in different countries.

“All the cases for which information on severity is available were asymptomatic or mild. So far, no deaths related to Omicron have been reported. These data – the ECDC reiterates – must be evaluated with caution, as the number of confirmed cases is too low. to understand if the clinical spectrum of the disease caused by Omicron differs from that of the previously detected variants “.

Overall, there have been 6,430 confirmed cases of Omicron worldwide, reported by 70 countries, according to the data in the latest bulletin released by the European body. Of these, 47 are countries and territories outside the EU / See, which reported a total of 4,744 cases of Omicron. To have communicated infections from this variant were: Argentina, Australia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Bermuda (United Kingdom), Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Cuba, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Fiji, Ghana, Gibraltar, India, Israel , Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mexico, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Taiwan , Thailand, Tunisia, Turkey, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States of America, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

After the initial cases of travel-related Omicron variant of Sars-CoV-2, it is now reported that “an increasing number of infections have been acquired within the EU / European Economic Area, including as” contagions that are part of “clusters and outbreaks, and with cases also detected in representative samples collected as part of routine surveillance systems. A preliminary analysis of the initial Omicron cases reported to the European surveillance system Tessy shows that imported or travel-related cases account for 13 % (22), while 70% (121) are acquired locally, including 45% (78) of cases sampled as part of local epidemic investigations “. This is what the ECDC explains.

European countries reporting cases with no recent travel history or direct contact with travelers outside the EU / See include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Spain and Iceland. “This indicates that an undetected community transmission may be in progress in the EU / See,” notes the ECDC.

Speaking of vaccines, the European body cites the results of an efficacy study conducted in the United Kingdom and published in a pre-print version (therefore not yet subjected to peer review). The study, explains the ECDC, “shows a reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron infection, compared to Delta, in people immunized with two doses. However, in those who received an additional dose of Covid vaccine the “Efficacy against Omicron was similar to that seen against Delta variant infection. The study did not evaluate the vaccine’s efficacy against severe Covid outcomes.”