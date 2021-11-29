Omicron variant, in the UK booster for all over 18s three months after the second dose. The ECDC: “In the EU 33 cases in eight countries”

Third dose for all adults in the UK. The measure was adopted to cope with the spread of the new Omicron variant. This was announced by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (Jcvi). It will be possible to carry out the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine three months after the second. Professor Wei Shen Lim, head of the JCVI, commented: “Receiving a booster dose will help increase our level of protection against the Omicron variant.” And he added: “This is an important way of reducing the impact of this variant on our lives, especially in the coming months.”

Countries with Omicron variant cases

To date, in the European Union, they are 33 confirmed cases of Omicron variant, according to what has been announced by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). The reports come from eight countries: Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Portugal. All the infections occurred after trips to African countries, in which connecting flights were sometimes taken to other destinations between Africa and Europe. For the time being, the variant has always manifested asymptomatically or with mild symptoms and no serious cases or deaths have been reported. In addition, cases of the Omicron variant were also detected in seven non-EU countries: Australia, Botswana, Canada, Hong Kong, Israel, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Hope at the G7: “It is not enough to donate doses, we need to give support to fragile countries”

Meanwhile, the Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, speaking at the G7 of Health Ministers, declared: «The meeting of the G7 countries on the Omicron variant reconfirmed the centrality of vaccination campaigns in every country in the world. We must strive more and more to get the doses to the most fragile countries, we must strive to help these countries on a logistical and organizational level with the coordination of the WHO and the United Nations ”.

