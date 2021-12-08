Omicron variant ‘invisible’, can escape tampons

An ‘invisible’ version of the Omicron variant, which could escape quick swabs. This is the scenario outlined by the Guardian on the basis of the elements collected by scientists while in the United Kingdom the cases related to the variant have gone from 101 to 437.

The ‘stealth’ version of the variant – compared to the famous stealth bomber – features many mutations that characterize the standard Omicron. However, the absence of a specific mutation that would allow the molecular swabs to identify the at least probable cases is reported. In-depth analyzes on the sample would still allow the identification of the Omicron variant, which however could ‘dribble’ the swabs and in particular those that provide results more quickly.

According to the Guardian, the speech currently concerns only 7 certified cases: the ‘invisible’ variant has been identified in samples collected in South Africa, Australia and Canada, but may have reached greater circulation. It is early, as we read, to hypothesize a map. The different characteristics, however, could affect the behavior.