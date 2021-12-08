World

Omicron variant ‘invisible’, can escape tampons

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

An ‘invisible’ version of the Omicron variant, which could escape quick swabs. This is the scenario outlined by the Guardian on the basis of the elements collected by scientists while in the United Kingdom the cases related to the variant have gone from 101 to 437.

Read also

The ‘stealth’ version of the variant – compared to the famous stealth bomber – features many mutations that characterize the standard Omicron. However, the absence of a specific mutation that would allow the molecular swabs to identify the at least probable cases is reported. In-depth analyzes on the sample would still allow the identification of the Omicron variant, which however could ‘dribble’ the swabs and in particular those that provide results more quickly.

According to the Guardian, the speech currently concerns only 7 certified cases: the ‘invisible’ variant has been identified in samples collected in South Africa, Australia and Canada, but may have reached greater circulation. It is early, as we read, to hypothesize a map. The different characteristics, however, could affect the behavior.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

“Chavez paid the parties, soon we will see the evidence”, new testimonies on the money from Venezuela to the 5 Stars

November 4, 2021

Covid, Belgium towards new measures, clubs and gyms in the balance – Europe

3 weeks ago

Flight from Morocco lands in the Balearics, passengers fleeing on the runway – Corriere.it

November 6, 2021

Coronavirus today. Germany, almost 67 thousand cases: new weekly peak

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button