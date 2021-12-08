Omicron variant, “Johnson announces Plan B with new restrictions”

Premier Boris Johnson is about to announce a series of new restrictions in England to stem the spread of the Omicron variant. Three senior government officials told the Financial Times that the government has decided to implement the so-called ‘Plan B’, including the requirement for a vaccination passport to attend public places and a new work-from-home ordinance.

Boris Johnson said he was angry and apologized for the video showing Downing Street staff, in Christmas 2020, joking about a party organized despite the rules in force at the time to deal with the pandemic prohibited such gatherings. “I understand and share the anger there is in the country at seeing the staff (of Downing Street) make fun of the lockdown measures, and I can understand how infuriating it can be to think that the people who made the rules did not follow them”, said the British premier speaking to the municipalities, saying he was “furious” at the images seen.

“I apologize unreservedly for the offense to the country and I apologize for the impression given,” Johnson said. However, the premier stressed that he had received “repeated reassurances” since the video emerged that “there was no party and no rules were violated”.