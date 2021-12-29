Omicron variant, mild symptoms in 9 out of 10 vaccinated: cough and cold – Corriere.it

from Margherita De Bac

The information collected by WHO, United Kingdom, South Africa. “Free the lungs and the taste and smell receptors”

It is fast “Conquering” the worldor and may soon displace the current most widespread strain, the Delta, altogether. IS Omicron, variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, leaking from outbreaks in Botswana and South Africa, declared “worrying” on November 26 by the World Health Organization. In a month, data have accumulated that deny its danger: nine out of ten patients (89%) if vaccinated suffer from common, short-lived complaints comparable to a cold: cough, sore throat, fever. The director of WHO Europe had anticipated it before Christmas, Hans Kluge. Now several preliminary studies are heading in this direction.

Omicron is a letter of the Greek alphabet, used to name the different versions with which the microbe responsible for the pandemic has struck in these two years of emergency. It all started with Alfa (born in China), then Beta (also in South Africa), Gamma (Brazil) and Delta, to mention only the strains that caused alarm (returned for Beta and Gamma). There are still many unknowns that surround it Omicron, whose goal appears to be the same as that of many of his peers: to find a form of coexistence with man.

What do we know Omicron is stronger in terms of transmissibility. To illustrate: if there is an infected person in a room, you are at risk of catching the virus (only one if there is a Delta carrier). There is no evidence that she is more aggressive. On the contrary, as WHO states in an English study (Zoe Covid), it seems that it is accompanied by milder symptoms than the variant that preceded it, similar to the cold.

In fact, it would mainly affect the upper respiratory tract (throat and bronchi) leaving the lungs unharmed, without affecting the taste and smell receptors. These are the conclusions of a very preliminary study conducted in South Africa analyzed last week in a meeting of the European Society of Microbiology, president the Italian Maurizio Sanguinettthe. The daily bulletins also speak: few deaths in proportion to the positives.

What we don’t know In Italy Omicron is growing significantly. Estimates count. According to a survey by the Higher Institute of Health based on preliminary analyzes of swabs collected on December 20, it could have an incidence of about 30%, with strong regional variability. Details are expected tomorrow. According to the calculations of the physicist Roberto Battiston, the variant was 45% on Christmas Day. And yesterday, Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri said that 50-60% of positives may have been infected with this strain which has a doubling time of about 2 days. A new ISS flash surveillance was scheduled for January 3.





The certainties about the vaccine The first results come from United Kingdom, where Omicron began its rapid rise in advance of the rest of Europe, a phenomenon promptly intercepted thanks to the intense sequencing of viral genomes. It is observed a decrease in the capacity of vaccines, when given as a double dose, to protect against infection and mild disease. However, they remain effective in preventing severe forms of Covid. The booster (third booster dose) raises the barrier against both mild and severe disease.

The “holding” of the tests With the new variant, both molecular buffers and rapid antigenic agents are considered valid. Overall, therefore, Omicron’s impact on diagnostics is negligible. The sensitivity of rapid antigen tests however remains low: these tampons should be recommended only when symptoms occur.