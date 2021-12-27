Omicron variant mild symptoms, studies: less severe for lungs

The Omicron variant, often combined with milder covid symptoms, appears less dangerous to the lungs according to 3 independent studies: one conducted in Japan, another in Cambridge (UK), and the last in Hong Kong. All three suggest the same conclusion: the new mutant would show “reduced infectivity” of lung cells.

Read also

The three works are cited by scientist Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute, on Twitter. The British and Honk Kong studies are based on in vitro laboratory tests, the Japanese one is an in vivo work on animal models.

“When Sars-CoV-2 evolved into Omicron – notes Topol – immune transmission and escape reached new levels. Fortunately, 3 independent studies from top laboratories, including one conducted on a well-regarded in vivo model, all show a reduced pulmonary infectivity compared to Delta “, summarizes.

Why is this important? Because, explains the scientist, “the fact that the virus itself may be less pathogenic is potentially added to the immune wall built by vaccinations, boosters and previous infections”.

The results of the studies fit into a context in which milder covid symptoms associated with Omicron tend to be highlighted.. The variant, which appears more contagious than Delta, appears to be characterized by shorter incubation times and the ability to partially pierce the vaccine. Infection can cause consequences similar to seasonal illness in vaccinated subjects, with a relatively short duration, particularly if the third dose has also been administered.

The new variant, in the limelight for about a month, is essentially associated with five symptoms attributable to a mild form of covid also according to the map was drawn up on the basis of the cases traced in London between October and December: the most common symptoms reported and archived from the ZOE COVID app were runny nose, headache, fatigue with body aches, sneezing and sore throat. Compared to the ‘traditional’ version of the covid, associated in particular with the Delta variant, there are no reports of the loss of smell and taste, ‘spy’ symptoms of the disease in previous waves.