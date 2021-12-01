Omicron variant, mild symptoms. “The end of the pandemic is near”
From the panic effect generated in the first few hours after she was isolated in South Africa, the dreaded Omicron variant now seems to be giving much more encouraging signals to the scientific world. Because if the transmissibility is even greater than the Delta variant – predominant almost everywhere and especially in Europe – but the first data on the symptoms appear rather encouraging.
Angelique Coetzee, the president of the South African Physicians Association, has already specified that it is a variant that has very mild symptoms and has so far caused no hospitalization, stigmatizing the closure made first by the United Kingdom, then by the rest of Europe, towards South Africa. Now it’s the turn of the well-known microbiologist Andrea Crisanti: if it is confirmed that the Omicron variant is so weak – says Crisanti – then this «” would be proof that the epidemic is about to end “.