Omicron variant, New York announces a state of emergency. Netherlands: 61 people from South Africa positive about Covid

It is maximum alert for the Omicron variant, the new Covid mutation identified in South Africa thus renamed by the World Health Organization. After theUn classified it as “worrying” and that the University of Oxford has expressed fear that vaccines are “almost certainly” less effective against him, many countries are starting to impose new restrictions before it is too late. The governor of the New York state, Kathy Hochul announced that it will come into effect from next Friday, December 3 state of emergency. “We continue to see signs of an increase this winter and, although the new Omicron variant has not been taken over in New York, is coming“, He said explaining that the decision is linked to a number of infections in New York State which has returned to growth at levels never seen since last April. The goal is to increase bed capacity in New York hospitals and address the problem of hospital staff shortages. Already on Friday the Biden administration had banned entry into the US from eight African states: the US CDC, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, confirmed that at the moment there are no cases of the Omicron variant in the US. of Covid as anticipated yesterday by the virologist advisers of the White House Anthony Fauci. “Should it appear, we expect to identify it quickly”, reads a note from the Center.

There is also great concern in Europe after the first case in Belgium was ascertained: in the last few hours sixty-one people arrived in Amsterdam, in Holland, from South Africa resulted positive at Covid and now we wait to see if it is the Omicron variant. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) has made it known that the level of risk associated with the Omicron variant for the EU is “high or very high”. In a report released on Friday evening on the new Covid strain detected in Southern Africa, we read that the variant is the “least similar” one among those examined during the pandemic. In fact, from the first studies, it emerged that it has 32 mutations of the Spike protein that could theoretically increase its transmissibility and the ability to evade antibodies.

Precisely for this reason the twelfth ministerial conference of theWorld Trade Organization (WTO) which was to take place next week in Geneva was postponed: the EU ambassador to the WTO, Joao Aguiar Machado, explained that “it was not an easy but right choice”. The EU, he said in a tweet, 2 remains committed to working together to fight this virus and with WTO members for a future ministerial conference that is a success “.