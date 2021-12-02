Omicron variant, news and contagion map in the world

The list of Omicron variant covid infections in the world is getting longer. After the alarm in South Africa and Europe, the four cases in Italy and the first case in the USA confirmed yesterday in California, today is the news of a case traced also in Greece. It is a citizen of the country who arrived in Crete on November 26 from South Africa and tested negative on the first quick test carried out on arrival. The head of the National Organization for Public Health (Eody), Theoklis Zaoutis, explained that the man tested positive on November 29, the third test carried out after starting to complain of suspicious symptoms the day after arriving at the airport. Today the confirmation that this is a case of the Omicron variant. The man, said Zaoutis quoted by the Kathimerini newspaper, is in quarantine.

And the first case of the Omicron variant has also been confirmed in the United Arab Emirates. This was announced by the Emirati Ministry of Health and Prevention, specifying on Twitter that the variant was identified on an African woman from an unspecified African country. The woman, vaccinated with two doses, is in isolation and her condition is monitored even if she is currently asymptomatic. People who came into contact with her were also isolated.

First case also in Finland. This was announced by the Finnish Health Institute, specifying that the diagnosis concerns a person who has returned from Sweden. Samples taken from people who traveled in the same group as the person who tested positive for the Omicron variant and who are ill with Covid-19 are now being examined. And it could be the largest outbreak of omicron variant contagions so far ascertained in the world that originated from a Christmas party that was held in Oslo, in Norway. According to the public broadcaster Nrk, between 50 and 60 people tested positive for Covid after a dinner in a restaurant in the Norwegian capital. For local health authorities, the infections were not caused by the delta, but there is a “strong possibility” that they are related to the omicron variant, as also emerged from a preliminary screening of the samples. According to the TV, one of the people present at the party recently went to South Africa. On Friday, Norway imposed quarantine on all travelers arriving from South Africa or neighboring countries.



From South Africa to Italy, here is the map updated in real time of Omicron variant cases in the world according to the elaboration of Bno News: