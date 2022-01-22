Omicron variant, night sweat: what you need to know

According to a study carried out by a research institution in South Africa, certain signs of disturbance in the body are more frequent in patients who have contracted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. For this mutation – as a report from the “UK Health Security Agency” also notes – the loss of taste and smell is rarer, while the peak of transmissibility and viral load would occur later than the other variants.

Among the symptoms that have been found most frequently in those affected by Omicron is an intense e accentuated night sweats which tends to occur not only in the period of active infection, but also persists for several weeks after healing. So, after the alleged sleep paralysis reported by several authorities in the past few weeks, now there would be another disturbance signal attributable to the new variant.

Omicron and sleep disorders, many data to support this thesis

To confirm this hypothesis reported by thousands of patients – in addition to the South African research institution – is also Dr. Amir Khan, a physician of the National Health Service of the United Kingdom and an expert in virology and microbiology. “Watch out for night sweats as a sign of undergoing a molecular buffer”Said Professor Khan in a recent interview with the British newspaper Daily Mail.

“The appearance of symptoms such as the intense sweat produced during the hours of sleep it could be a factor attributable to the presence of the virus inside our body ”continued the doctor. “It could indeed be Covid that has an impact on sleep regulation in our brains, as they have been reported neurological effects by various institutes that are studying the most frequent symptomatology among the positive cases “.

Omicron and sleep disorders, there are those who warn and advise against easy conclusions

On the other hand, however, there are also those – like the doctor Kat Lederle, an expert in sleep therapy at the University of Guildford in southern England – warns experts and citizens of the possibility of interpret these symptoms fallaciously, mistakenly attributing them to the new variant of the coronavirus. These are his words released to the British television station Sky News: “It is true, we have found a frequent trend of nocturnal disturbances among the most recent cases of people who tested positive. Everything suggests that they are symptoms attributable to the Omicron variant, but we cannot say for sure “.

“In fact – continued the professor – almost all of these signals that our body sends us could be resulting from stress that we are all undergoing due to the great changes the pandemic is bringing to our lives. We are aware that – just like the sleep paralysis encountered by many patients – this symptomatology is affecting many citizens of the United Kingdom and just as many in the European Union and the United States, but it is not yet possible for us to treat this correlation between Omicron and night sweats as an established fact ”. Kat Lederle concluded by saying that “there is a need for a long-term feedback which for now we do not have “.