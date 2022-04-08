Omicron variant of Covid, isolated in Italy “Xj”, equivalent to “Xe”

Isolated variant in a Calabrian laboratory

– Xj was isolated in two cases of virus positive subjects and the results of the Calabrian laboratory tests were sent to the ISS. “The isolated sequence in the two detected cases of Xj, equivalent of Xe – reads a note -, does not follow a mutation of the virus but, more precisely, a fusion of genetic components of Omicron” and has not been deposited in the international databases.

In particular, greater contagiousness was also found for Xj. In addition to those relating to Finland, two other cases, similarly to what happened in Reggio Calabria, were also found in Thailand at the same time.

Costa at Tgcom24: fourth dose to over 80s, Rsa guests and frail 60-79

– On Tgcom24, Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa said that the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine “is planned for the over 80s, for RSA guests and for the frail between 60 and 69 years of age”. The provision was communicated by the ministry following the pronouncement of the two European agencies Ema and Ecdc.

Ministry: “No fourth dose if contracted Covid after the third”

“At the moment the indication on the fourth dose does not apply to subjects who contracted the infection after the administration of the first booster dose.” This was specified in the circular of the Ministry of Health “Indications on the administration of the second booster dose”.

You might also be interested in:



