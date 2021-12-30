Omicron variant, Sileri: “It is virus weakening”

“We find ourselves with a variant” of the covid, the Omicron variant, “which would seem less aggressive, with a faster biological cycle, much more widespread, probably with minimal impact for the vaccinated. This allows for the remodeling of isolation and quarantine. and do it safely. Therefore, a reduction in quarantine for those who are vaccinated. This is the proven proof that vaccines have their effectiveness: in reducing the most serious symptoms and also in reducing the possibility of getting infected and being infected “. Like this Pierpaolo Sileri, Undersecretary of Health, spoke to the microphones of the broadcast ‘Italy s’è desta’, conducted by the director Gianluca Fabi, Matteo Torrioli and Daniel Moretti on Radio Cusano Campus and adds: “This Omicron variant is a likely weakening of the virus, on a vaccinated population it must be emphasized, but it will probably not be the virus definitively attenuated, an even lighter variant will probably come and this will become the virus from which we will have to protect ourselves at the beginning of the winter season as happens with the flu “.

“The virus changes – explains Sileri -. Today we have Omicron that wasn’t there a month and a half ago we have to adapt what we do to the evidence of a virus that is mutable. It is therefore clear that we are changing our strategy. We act in the treatment by implementing a strategy of reaction to the disease. We are modulating the weapons at our disposal against a certain disease which is changeable. It is easy to say in hindsight that we were wrong before, no attention, now we have another virus than before because it infects 5 times as much and we have to adapt, as it adapts by changing we adapt to it by doing acts, including the green pass. Those who do not think by looking ahead, but by remaining firm as if nothing changed may be wrong. The situation today cannot be compared with that of a year ago without analyzing the differences, it is madness “.

“The population has been vaccinated, at the moment I do not think it is necessary to talk about the vaccination obligation with a weakened virus, with a strengthened green pass, with intensive therapies that do not rise as sharply as last year. By placing the obligation, I do not think we would reach such a large percentage of new vaccinates. At the moment the reinforced green pass seems to me the best synthesis to increase the number of vaccinated people, to reduce quarantines and isolation, then we will borrow other strategies according to the behavior of the virus, but at the moment I do not see an obligation around the corner “.