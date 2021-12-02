World

Omicron variant, South Africa alarm: contagion boom

The Omicron variant raises the alarm in South Africa. In the country that identified the new covid variant, “the increase in infections is exponential”. Professor Michelle Groome, of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), photographs the growth in cases over the past 2 weeks. We have gone from an average of 300 daily infections to 1,000, up to 3,500 in the last few days.

Yesterday, South Africa recorded a record 8,561 new infections. A week earlier, in the span of 24 hours there had been 1,275. “The rate of growth is worrying,” said the British Guardian newspaper. According to the NICD, 74% of the samples sequenced in the last month are characterized by the Omicron variant, first identified on November 8 in a patient in Gauteng, the most populous province in the country: Omicron is on the way to supplant Delta and become the dominant variant.

In this context, it becomes crucial to quickly define the ability of vaccines to maintain efficacy and protection even against the mutated virus. Maria van Kerkhove, epidemiologist at the World Health Organization (WHO), reiterated that data on the contagiousness of the variant will be available within “days”. According to the NICD, the first data highlight Omicron’s ability to partially ‘dribble’ vaccines, which still appear to be efficient when it comes to protection from disease and death.

