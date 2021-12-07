Omicron variant, South Africa alarm: “Record covid infections”

A surge in covid infections in South Africa and an increasingly widespread Omicron variant. President Cyril Ramaphosa raises the alarm with an official note. “We are seeing an unprecedented number of infections since the start of the pandemic. The Omicron variant appears to be dominant in new infections in most provinces. In the past week, the number of daily infections has increased fivefold. Almost a quarter of all. covid tests are now positive. Compare this to what happened 2 weeks ago, when the proportionally positive test was about 2%, “says Ramaphosa.

“Scientists in our country and around the world are working tirelessly to answer crucial questions about the new variant: how contagious it is, if it causes a more serious disease, how effective are vaccines. The increase in infections is a cause for great concern. but we should remember that it was planned, “he says in a long statement.

“The models indicated that we would have to face a fourth wave in this period and that the emergence of new variants of the virus was almost inevitable,” says the president, highlighting “the urgent priority” of continuing with the vaccination campaign to “prevent the spread of infections “and” reduce severe cases, hospitalizations and deaths “. The chairman stressed the importance of taking measures such as spacing and use of the mask.

“We don’t know what impact the Omicron variant will have on hospitalizations, meanwhile hospitals are preparing to welcome more patients. In the coming days and weeks we will know more about the Omicron variant. At the same time, we monitor infections and hospitalizations.”