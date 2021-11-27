Omicron variant, South Africa attacks countries that have closed their borders: “Unjustified restrictions”

“Too instinctive reactions to the Omicron variant.” Thus South Africa attacks the countries that have closed their borders, including the United Kingdom, with the accusation of having “made too hasty assessments on the potential of the new mutation”. Health Minister Joe Phaahla said at a press conference that his country has acted transparently by warning the world about variant B.1.1.529, which its scientists detected earlier this week. The response of other countries, including Italy, the US, and first of all the United Kingdom, was to impose restrictions on flights to and from the southern African region: “Restrictions”, according to the minister, “completely unjustified and decided without the slightest consultation of the South African authorities ». A few days ago, scientists from South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified the new variant in a spike of cases in Gauteng province, which includes the cities of Johannesburg and Pretoria. Within hours of being informed, the South African government learned that some countries, including the UK, were imposing temporary travel restrictions. From that moment the indignation in South Africa grew: the hope was in a respite from restrictions at least for the Christmas holidays, with the aim of giving new impetus to a tourism now in very strong crisis.

“Let’s not go isolated but help”

Echoing the irritation of the institutions, Otto de Vries, CEO of the Association of Travel Agents of Southern Africa, called the UK’s decision a “gut and ridiculous reaction that has put airlines, hotels, businesses of travel and travelers in a difficult situation ». The economic impact was indeed instantaneous. The Johannesburg stock market fell by nearly 2% at noon on Friday 26 November. “The world should provide support to South Africa and Africa and not discriminate or isolate,” tweeted Professor Tulio de Oliveira, director of the Center for Outbreak Response and Innovation. “We have been very transparent with scientific information. We have identified, released the data, and raised the alarm as infections are on the rise. We did it to protect our country and the world despite the potential for mass discrimination ”. Meanwhile in the country only the 35% of those over 12 have been vaccinated, with a Covax plan and a local campaign moving at very slow pace. “While our research work on the variant continues, South Africans must take all measures to protect themselves from Coronavirus infection, starting with vaccination against Covid-19,” the central government recommended in a statement.

Read also: