Omicron variant, South Africa: “From the first data mild illness, caution for the elderly and frail”

Mild illness without major symptoms The attention rate on the variant appears to have peaked. “The new coronavirus Omicron causes a mild disease without major symptoms,” said Angelique Coetzee, president of the Medical Association of South Africa, the country from which the variant originates and which has isolated it.

Fear of the most vulnerable However, Dr. Coetzee pointed out that elderly people and people suffering from diseases are still at risk. She claims that the possibility of a new variant had already emerged several days ago, due to the presence in the private clinic she managed in Pretoria of people who presented symptoms that initially did not seem those characteristic of Covid.

Symptoms People of all ethnicities showed up with a sense of fatigue, children with a rapid heartbeat, without anyone presenting one of the most typical symptoms of the new coronavirus infection, that is, the loss of taste and smell. “Their symptoms were very different and mild from those I had treated previously,” says the president of South African doctors, who has been in the profession for 33 years. On November 18, when four members of the same family with these symptoms tested positive, Coetzee said he notified the scientific committee that coordinates vaccination and treatment policies. A couple of dozen of his patients tested positive, at least half without being vaccinated.

More contagious but less lethal infection Coetzee expressed concern about older people, who are more vulnerable, especially if they suffer from cardiovascular disease or diabetes. According to the head of Israeli public health, Sharon Alroy-Preis, the transmission potential of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 is “very high” but at the same time – he stressed – in cases of vaccinated people the disease is “very light”.

Series of tests to evaluate vaccine efficacy From a virological point of view, with studies to evaluate the effects on vaccinated, it will take a few days to be able to carry out a series of laboratory tests on animals, and about two weeks will then be needed to review the impact on populations.

The South African president: “Eliminate the blocking of flights” South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed to the world “to immediately remove the blockade of flights” from his country. In a speech to the nation, after the discovery of the Omicron variant, he then said that, at the moment, there are no new anti-Covid restrictions but the possibility of the vaccine obligation in some circumstances will be explored.

EU: “It’s a race against time” In the rest of the world, governments are preparing for a “race against time” to counter the Omicron variant. This was stated by the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “We take the variant very seriously. It will take two to three weeks to have a complete view of the characteristics of this mutation – he added -. The priority, first of all, is to get vaccinated and get the third dose. The second priority is to keep the masks. and social distancing “.

London calls urgent meeting with G7 health ministers In Britain, the government has called an urgent meeting of G7 health ministers for Monday to discuss the developments of the pandemic related to the variant.