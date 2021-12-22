Omicron variant: “Storm over Europe”. Great Britain, “after Christmas” restrictions

London – Covid runs in Europe, on the wings of the Omicron variant. And if the WHO raises the alarm on the tightness of health facilities, governments are thinking about possible countermeasures. Among the countries most affected the Great Britain where in the last 24 hours they are recorded 90,629 new infections (yesterday over 94 thousand) and 172 deaths. While as regards the omicron variant, the confirmed cases are in total 60,508, of which 15,363 have been added in today’s bulletin. Faced with these numbers Downing Street is thinking about imposing new restrictions, but after Christmas. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this in a video posted on social media.

“Today we do not think that there are sufficient reasons to justify tougher measures before Christmas,” said the British prime minister, however “further measures after Christmas cannot be ruled out,” he said. “We continue to monitor omicron very closely and if the situation worsens we will be ready to act if necessary,” he added. The city of But London canceled the end-of-year events.









The WHO forecasts in Europe are decidedly more bleak for which “we can see another storm coming“, represented by the Omicron variant which” is becoming dominant, or already is, in several “European” countries including Denmark, Portugal and the United Kingdom, where its numbers double every day and a half-3, with transmission rates never seen before. first “, says Hans Kluge, director of the Regional Office of the World Health Organization for Europe. A speed of diffusion that will lead Omicron to prevail” within a few weeks in more countries in the region, further jeopardizing the stability of systems healthcare already under pressure “.

“Since its identification, 27 days ago – recalls Kluge – this variant of concern has been detected in at least 38 of the 53 member states of the WHO European Region”. And while “there are still many unanswered questions,” Omicron is expected to become “the dominant variant circulating in the entire region. The huge volume of new infections could lead to more hospitalizations and widespread disruptions to health and care systems. other critical services “.









Infections, “still predominantly” caused “by the Delta variant” of Sars-CoV-2, “are now 40% higher than in the same period last year”, notes WHO Europe. I am 2.6 million new cases of infections detected last week between the European continent and Central Asia.

If “hospitalizations and deaths” are already attributed to the Omicron variant, the problem is the specific effectiveness of the vaccine shield: “This variant – according to Kluge – can evade immunity by still infecting previously infected people, those who have not been vaccinated and those who have did many months ago “. In particular, those recovered from Covid have “3 to 5 times more likely to be reinfected by Omicron than Delta“.

Faced with the rise in infections caused by the Omicron variant, the Germany has decided to have all sports competitions run behind closed doors starting December 28th. The Bundesliga, therefore, which will restart on 7 January with the first day of return, will start again without an audience. “To slow the spread of the virus, big events with the public can no longer be organized and this also affects football matches,” said Chancellor Olaf Scholz. For some weeks already some clubs such as Bayern and Leipzig, by decision of the local authorities, had been forced to play behind closed doors. The choice is made up of a package of restrictions decided by Germany, including those on New Year’s Eve: parties with up to 10 people and all vaccinated.







